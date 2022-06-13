England vs Hungary Betting Tips: Nations League Predictions, Odds & Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

England will be hoping to turn their fortunes around after a dismal start to the Nations League as they welcome Hungary to Wolverhampton on Tuesday. Below you will find our predictions and tips for the fixture.

England vs Hungary Betting Tips

Our Tip – Under 1.5 Goals @ 51/20 on 888Sport

A fatigued and toothless England side have struggled to make any impact on this current Nations League campaign, leaving them bottom of League A’s Group 2 and without a win after three games.

They welcome a Hungary side with whom they suffered a defeat on match day one, and Gareth Southgate will be eager to rectify a string of poor performances which has left him under significant pressure at the helm of one of the World Cup’s favoured teams.

The fact that England’s only goal in the Nations League so far has come from the penalty spot is a worrying sign, but the chance creation has still been positive and we may see a more attack minded selection with the likes of Conor Gallagher and Jack Grealish stepping in.

However, with a tired England misfiring and Hungary consistently proving their worth as a tough outfit to beat, we are going for a low scoring game here.

England vs Hungary Prediction

Our Prediction – 1-0 England @ 47/10 with 888Sport

As mentioned, the only goal England have scored so far this campaign was courtesy of a contentious penalty against Germany, and the packed schedule which will see England play four games in 11 days looks to be taking its toll.

However, we are expecting the Three Lions to register a more convincing performance – while they failed to score against Italy last time out, there were clear cut chances to win the game and on a different day it could have been two or three nil.

Hungary will certainly fancy their chances here however given their draw against Germany and their win over Tuesday’s opponents, but this is seemingly a must-win game for England if they are to avoid relegation to League B.

England vs Hungary Odds