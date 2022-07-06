We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Woman’s Euro 2022 kicks off tonight with hosts England taking on Austria at Old Trafford and here’s how to watch the tournament for free in the UK wherever you are, on a TV, tablet, mobile, or laptop device.

How to watch England vs Austria live on TV

The BBC has comprehensive live coverage of Women’s Euro 2022 across TV, radio, online, iPlayer and the mobile app.

England vs Austria will be shown live on BBC1 so all you need to watch the curtain raiser is a Television License.

What time does England vs Austria kick off?

England’s clash with Austria kicks off at 8pm (BST) at Old Trafford which has been long sold out.

Confidence is high for hosts England, who have so often reached the business end of the tournament but are yet to go all the way. Coach Sarina Wiegman brings that pedigree with her having lifted the trophy on home soil with the Netherlands in 2017.

Austria are perhaps not in England’s class but they surprised plenty of observers by reaching the last four on their debut five years ago and will again be looking to make a name for themselves by spoiling the party at Old Trafford.

The two nations faced off in a Women’s World Cup qualifier in Sunderland, last November where the Lionesses emerged victorious 1-0 to an Ellen White goal.

The wait is finally over as the Women’s Euros starts today! 🙌 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England v Austria 🇦🇹

📍 Old Trafford

🕗 8pm KO

🏆 #WEuro2022

🎙️ @vksparks, @IzzyChr17 & @klbardsley #BBCFootball — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) July 6, 2022

England vs Austria Live Stream: How to Watch Woman’s Euro 2022 For Free

The Woman’s Euro 2022 tournament is destined to be packed with some action packed games and you can watch it all live by signing up to Virgin Bet via the link below.