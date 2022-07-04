England vs Austria Betting Tips: Women’s Euros Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

England and Austria will kick off the 2022 Women’s Euros on Wednesday evening at the home of Manchester United, Old Trafford, with 13 seeds separating the pair.

Eighth seed England host the 21st seed Austria in the opening fixture of Group A, as Sarina Wiegman’s side look to avenge their semi-final defeat at the World Cup in 2019.

England vs Austria Betting Tips

Our Tip – Ellen White first goalscorer @ 12/5 with Fitzdares

33-year-old Manchester City striker Ellen White played 22 games in the Women’s Super League last season and tallied eight goal contributions as she led her side to a third placed finish behind only Arsenal and Chelsea.

Since 2010, White has made over 100 appearances for her country including scoring 50 goals and has won the Cyprus Cup and the Arnold Clark Cup with England.

In 2021, she broke the record to become Great Britain’s women’s all-time record goalscorer and England women’s all-time record goalscorer. Additionally, White is a three-time England Player of the Year award winner and won the Bronze Boot at the 2019 World Cup.

There is no one better suited to open the tournament and England’s account at the 2022 Women’s European Championships, and we feel there is good value in this selection at 12/5.

England vs Austria Predictions

Our Prediction – England 3-0 @ 11/2 with Fitzdares

Our prediction for the opening fixture of the tournament is a 3-0 win for the hosts.

The FIFA World Rankings should give punters a general idea of the sheer difference in quality between the two sides, with England undefeated across all competitions for over a year since a 2-0 loss to Canada in an international friendly.

The sides met in the current World Cup qualifying campaign back in November 2021, when Ellen White’s first-half strike sealed a 1-0 win for England. In Group D, England have eight wins out of eight and lead with 24 points, with Austria in second on 19 points.

The England squad featuring the likes of Manchester United’s Ella Toone, Arsenal’s Beth Mead, Manchester City’s Alex Greenwood, and Barcelona’s Lucy Bronze should prove too skilled for the Austrians and come away with an opening night victory to kick-off the competition.

England vs Austria Odds