Empoli vs Cagliari prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

Empoli will face a resurgent Cagliari side at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Sunday, still looking for their first victory since 2022.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 19:00

Date: 13th February 2022, Stadio Carlo Castellani

Empoli vs Cagliari Prediction

Empoli has gone eight games without a win in all competitions and has conceded 21 goals during that time. Only bottom-placed Salernitana has conceded more goals in the league this season, with 47.

Cagliari has won three of their previous five league games and has only lost one. The visitors have avoided defeat in their last two games against Fiorentina and Atalanta and should have enough to win on Sunday.

Empoli vs Cagliari Prediction: Empoli 1-2 Cagliari @ 21/20 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Empoli vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Empoli comes into this encounter fresh off a 0-0 Serie A draw with Bologna.

Empoli has struggled to keep clean sheets recently, but they have also converted their own chances into goals. Empoli’s goal has been breached in five of their last six games, and they’ve also scored in five of them.

On the other hand, Cagliari comes into this match on the back of a 1-2 Serie A win over Atalanta in their previous match.

Cagliari has been scored against in six of their previous six games, allowing opponents to score six goals in total. Cagliari’s defense, on the other hand, hasn’t been particularly strong. It will be fascinating to see if this tendency continues in this game.

Empoli vs Cagliari Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 5/4.

Empoli vs Cagliari Betting Odds

Match Winner

Empoli @ 21/20 with bet365

Draw @ 14/5 with bet365

Cagliari @ 23/10 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 5/4

Under 2.5 @ 15/11

