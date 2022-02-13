Empoli vs Cagliari prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

Empoli will face a resurgent Cagliari side at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Sunday, still looking for their first victory since 2022.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 19:00
Date: 13th February 2022, Stadio Carlo Castellani
Empoli vs Cagliari Prediction
Empoli has gone eight games without a win in all competitions and has conceded 21 goals during that time. Only bottom-placed Salernitana has conceded more goals in the league this season, with 47.
Cagliari has won three of their previous five league games and has only lost one. The visitors have avoided defeat in their last two games against Fiorentina and Atalanta and should have enough to win on Sunday.
Empoli vs Cagliari Prediction: Empoli 1-2 Cagliari @ 21/20 with Bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
- Check out the best Empoli vs Cagliari free bets
- Find out where to watch the Empoli vs Cagliari live stream
Empoli vs Cagliari Betting Tips
Empoli comes into this encounter fresh off a 0-0 Serie A draw with Bologna.
Empoli has struggled to keep clean sheets recently, but they have also converted their own chances into goals. Empoli’s goal has been breached in five of their last six games, and they’ve also scored in five of them.
On the other hand, Cagliari comes into this match on the back of a 1-2 Serie A win over Atalanta in their previous match.
Cagliari has been scored against in six of their previous six games, allowing opponents to score six goals in total. Cagliari’s defense, on the other hand, hasn’t been particularly strong. It will be fascinating to see if this tendency continues in this game.
Empoli vs Cagliari Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 5/4.
Empoli vs Cagliari Betting Odds
Match Winner
Empoli @ 21/20 with bet365
Draw @ 14/5 with bet365
Cagliari @ 23/10 with bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 5/4
Under 2.5 @ 15/11
Empoli vs Cagliari Free Bet
Bet365 is offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.
How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer:
- Click here to go to the bet365 offer
- Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
- Deposit between £5-10 on the bet365 sportsbook and you will get five times that value in free bets
- Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your Bet Credits by selecting the option in your bet slip.