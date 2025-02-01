Middlesbrough striker Emmanuel Latte Lath is set to complete his move to MLS side Atlanta United in a deal worth four times his current salary.

Latte Lath had attracted interest from Premier League clubs in January, but is instead heading to the United States in an MLS record move of £17 million after passing his medical.

The Ivorian, who had attracted Premier League interest during the January transfer window, has instead opted for a move to the US after passing his medical at Atlanta.

In a transfer fee said to be worth £17 million ($21.1m), Latte Lath will head to the United States with a new contract said to be worth in excess of £40,000-a-week ($50,000).

Although an official announcement is yet to be made by either Atalanta United or Middlesbrough, the deal is done and the 26-year-old has passed his medical too. All that’s required now is official confirmation that the transfer has been approved.

Latte Lath’s contract at Middlesbrough was due to expire in the summer of 2027, having signed for the English Championship outfit from Atalanta in Italy before the start of last season in a deal worth £5.5m ($6.8m).

The Ivory Coast international scored 29 goals in 67 appearances for Middlesbrough, leaving Michael Carrick's side when they are sixth in the table.

With Emmanuel Latte Lath’s £17 million ($21.1m) move to Atlanta United all but confirmed, the 26-year-old will join up with former Celtic boss Ronny Deila and co ahead of the new MLS campaign.

Atlanta finished nineth in the MLS Eastern Conference last season, but did go on to reach the semi-finals of the play-offs after beating Montreal and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.

Latte Lath becomes Deila’s seventh signing since being appointed manager, with former Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron already returning to the club.

Both Almiron and Latte Lath could make their Five Stripes debuts on Saturday, as Atlanta face Birmingham Legion in a pre-season friendly.

The actual MLS campaign begins in a few weeks time, with Atlanta United opening their season with a home game against Monreal on February 23.

