Middlesbrough Star Emmanuel Latte Lath Set For MLS Move To Atlanta United With Pay Rise Over Four Times His Current Salary

Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
Middlesbrough striker Emmanuel Latte Lath is set to complete his move to MLS side Atlanta United in a deal worth four times his current salary.

Latte Lath had attracted interest from Premier League clubs in January, but is instead heading to the United States in an MLS record move of £17 million after passing his medical.

Emmanuel Latte Lath Set For MLS Record Move

Middlesbrough star Emmanuel Latte Lath is on the verge of an MLS record move to Atlanta United.

The Ivorian, who had attracted Premier League interest during the January transfer window, has instead opted for a move to the US after passing his medical at Atlanta.

In a transfer fee said to be worth £17 million ($21.1m), Latte Lath will head to the United States with a new contract said to be worth in excess of £40,000-a-week ($50,000).

Although an official announcement is yet to be made by either Atalanta United or Middlesbrough, the deal is done and the 26-year-old has passed his medical too. All that’s required now is official confirmation that the transfer has been approved.

Latte Lath’s contract at Middlesbrough was due to expire in the summer of 2027, having signed for the English Championship outfit from Atalanta in Italy before the start of last season in a deal worth £5.5m ($6.8m).

The Ivory Coast international scored 29 goals in 67 appearances for Middlesbrough, leaving Michael Carrick’s side when they are sixth in the table. The best US online sportsbooks give Boro a strong chance of promotion, which Latte Lath will now not be a part of.

Latte Lath Set For $21 Million Atlanta United Transfer

With Emmanuel Latte Lath’s £17 million ($21.1m) move to Atlanta United all but confirmed, the 26-year-old will join up with former Celtic boss Ronny Deila and co ahead of the new MLS campaign.

Atlanta finished nineth in the MLS Eastern Conference last season, but did go on to reach the semi-finals of the play-offs after beating Montreal and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.

Latte Lath becomes Deila’s seventh signing since being appointed manager, with former Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron already returning to the club.

Both Almiron and Latte Lath could make their Five Stripes debuts on Saturday, as Atlanta face Birmingham Legion in a pre-season friendly.

The actual MLS campaign begins in a few weeks time, with Atlanta United opening their season with a home game against Monreal on February 23. The best offshore betting sites feel Atlanta could be a force in the MLS this season, but time will tell whether this is the case or not.

Be sure to check out the various soccer betting offers and free bet deals across the SportsLens site ahead of the next round of MLS fixtures.

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

