Editorial

EXCLUSIVE: SportsLens trading team price up Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg super-fight

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
b5028c27 e8b2 4223 80c5 44815623c25e
b5028c27 e8b2 4223 80c5 44815623c25e
  • Zuckerberg odds-on favourite with recent MMA training
  • Fight could be first in a series of political cage wars
  • Traders release odds for Biden v Trump and Trump v DeSantis

Musk vs Zuckerberg Odds 

  • Mark Zuckerberg @ 2/5
  • Elon Musk @ 2/1

Trump vs Biden Odds

  • Donald Trump @ 1/5
  • Joe Biden 7/2

Trump vs DeSantis

  • Ron DeSantis @ 1/500
  • Donald Trump @ 33/1

Mark Zuckerberg priced as odds-on favorite to beat Elon Musk in UFC-style cage match

  • Mark Zuckerberg @ 2/5
  • Elon Musk @ 2/1

SportsLens Head of News Lee Astley said: “Zuckerberg is 12 years younger than Musk and appears to be in much better physical shape, whilst also boasting prior experience in mixed martial arts (MMA) – a recent winner of ju-jitsu tournaments.

“Musk stands at six-foot-two and has much a greater reach than the five-foot-eight Zuckerberg, which is the only variable handing the Twitter CEO a slight chance in the betting.

“He also tweeted short videos of walruses during the exchange and many have questioned if his intentions are serious.”

Donald Trump fancied to make easy work of Joe Biden in super-fight

  • Donald Trump @ 1/5
  • Joe Biden 7/2

Astley commented: “77-year-old Donald Trump is favored for a walk-in-the-park victory against the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden.

“Trump, six-foot-three, towers over the six-foot Biden and possesses a huge advantage with his size and is likely one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in American politics.

“Valued at 1/5, the trading team at SportsLens struggle to see any other outcome than a Trump win. However, Biden appears to be in somewhat better health than his potential opponent and stamina could prove to be a struggle for Trump.

“The standard of this fight would likely be the worst to ever grace the Earth, and here’s hoping we don’t ever have to watch it.”

Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis expected to brutally defeat Trump

  • Ron DeSantis @ 1/500
  • Donald Trump @ 33/1

Astley added: “Ron DeSantis is just 44-years-old and a former officer in the U.S. Navy, assigned to the Navy Judge General’s Corps. He ended his service in 2019 with the rank of lieutenant commander.

“At a price of 1/500, there is virtually no scenario in which Trump comes out on top and this fight would likely finish within seconds, leaving the former president laid out on the canvas.”

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
rsz screen shot 2023 06 14 at 24244 pm0
Editorial

LATEST Kyrie Might Want Miami, But Miami Wants Beal Or Lillard

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 15 2023
rsz usa today 195912910
Editorial
WATCH: Stephen A Smith Wants Damian Lillard Out Of Portland
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 7 2023

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers has always preached loyalty. He says it comes from his upbringing, and he has been proud and prideful about each location that he…

rsz https fansidedcom wp content uploads getty images 2023 05 1493336501
Editorial
WATCH: Jimmy Butler Doesn’t Want To Hold Trophy After ECF
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 30 2023

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have plenty to celebrate. They were the NBA’s lowest scoring team in the regular season, and barely snuck into the playoffs through the play-in…

KSI Boxing 2 1
Editorial
How to Bet On KSI vs Joe Fournier in Canada | CA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  May 13 2023
Kai Cenat
Editorial
Kai Cenat Banned From Popular Streaming Platform Twitch
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Apr 18 2023
Manager
Editorial
Manager Merry-go-Round: Which Premier League Team Has Had the Most Managers?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Apr 12 2023
xQc
Editorial
Professional Overwatch Player XQC Tops List Of Highest Earning Twitch Streamers In March
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 11 2023
Arrow to top