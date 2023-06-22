Zuckerberg odds-on favourite with recent MMA training

Fight could be first in a series of political cage wars

Traders release odds for Biden v Trump and Trump v DeSantis

Mark Zuckerberg priced as odds-on favorite to beat Elon Musk in UFC-style cage match

Mark Zuckerberg @ 2/5

Elon Musk @ 2/1

SportsLens Head of News Lee Astley said: “Zuckerberg is 12 years younger than Musk and appears to be in much better physical shape, whilst also boasting prior experience in mixed martial arts (MMA) – a recent winner of ju-jitsu tournaments.

“Musk stands at six-foot-two and has much a greater reach than the five-foot-eight Zuckerberg, which is the only variable handing the Twitter CEO a slight chance in the betting.

“He also tweeted short videos of walruses during the exchange and many have questioned if his intentions are serious.”

Donald Trump fancied to make easy work of Joe Biden in super-fight

Donald Trump @ 1/5

Joe Biden 7/2

Astley commented: “77-year-old Donald Trump is favored for a walk-in-the-park victory against the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden.

“Trump, six-foot-three, towers over the six-foot Biden and possesses a huge advantage with his size and is likely one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in American politics.

“Valued at 1/5, the trading team at SportsLens struggle to see any other outcome than a Trump win. However, Biden appears to be in somewhat better health than his potential opponent and stamina could prove to be a struggle for Trump.

“The standard of this fight would likely be the worst to ever grace the Earth, and here’s hoping we don’t ever have to watch it.”

Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis expected to brutally defeat Trump

Ron DeSantis @ 1/500

Donald Trump @ 33/1

Astley added: “Ron DeSantis is just 44-years-old and a former officer in the U.S. Navy, assigned to the Navy Judge General’s Corps. He ended his service in 2019 with the rank of lieutenant commander.

“At a price of 1/500, there is virtually no scenario in which Trump comes out on top and this fight would likely finish within seconds, leaving the former president laid out on the canvas.”

