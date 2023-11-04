The Elite Power odds for the Breeders’ Cup Sprint see him as the current market leader at +175 with the best US sportsbooks ahead of Saturday’s final race.
Elite Power Odds For Breeders’ Cup Sprint
The Breeders’ Cup Sprint betting odds for Elite Power see him as the clear market favorite with odds of +175. William Mott’s charge won this race last year under Irad Ortiz and he has every chance of following up again.
This Juddmonte-owned five-year-old is yet to finish out of the frame in his 11 career runs so far, and will hope to reverse the form with Gunite, who beat him last time out.
Being a dual Grade 1 winner with eight wins from 11 career starts, he’s hard to oppose. He also won the Eclipse Award for champion sprinter last season ending the campaign with a win at Keeneland in this very contest, so he should take all the beating.
With Ortiz remaining in the saddle, the Puerto Rican jockey is searching for his third win in this race after come out on top in two of the last three.
Elite Power Breeders’ Cup Sprint Odds at +175 with Bovada.
Breeders’ Cup Sprint Odds
See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Sprint odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.
- Elite Power @ +175
- Speed Boat Beach @ +350
- Gunite @ +500
- Dr Shivel @ +700
- The Chosen Vron @ +700
- Hoist The Gold @ +1600
- Nakatomi @ +2000
- Three Technique @ +2500
- American Theorem @ +3500
Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request
What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Sprint?
📅Time/Date: 4:59pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)
🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita (6furlongs)
💰 Purse: $2m
📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
🎲 Odds: Elite Power @ +175 | Speed Boat Beach @ +350 | Gunite @ +500
WATCH: Elite Power Wins Breeders’ Cup Sprint 2022
REPLAY: Elite Power wins the $2 Million @Qatar_Racing #BreedersCup Sprint! Congrats to all connections! #BC22 pic.twitter.com/VjLdbWbyaX
— Breeders’ Cup (@BreedersCup) November 5, 2022