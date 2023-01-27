NFL

Elijah Mitchell NFC Championship Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
2 min read
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet
Elijah Mitchell will hope to line-up against the Eagles on Sunday despite some ongoing injury concerns, but BetOnline have released prop bets for the 49ers running-back which you can find below.

BetOnline allow users to bet on a wide variety of player markets, and you can find Elijah Mitchell prop bets on their site right now – we have listed some of the main ones below:

  • Mitchell To Score 1st TD: +2100
  • Mitchell to Score a TD: +350
  • Total Yards On 1st Rushing Attempt – Over/Under 3.5: +125 / -165

BetOnline don’t limit users like some regulated brands, so high wagers are available, while every players in EVERY US STATE can bet on these odds.

BetOnline $1000 NFL Free Bet Offer

New players signing up to BetOnline this weekend can unlock a Free Bet of up to $1000:

  1. Go to betonline.com
  2. Register an account
  3. Make an initial deposit of between $50 and $2000
  4. Receive 50% of your deposit as a Free Bet up to $1000

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats Kit

  • Elihaj Mitchell has a touchdown in the postseason already
  • Mitchell scored two touchdowns in the regular season
  • Mitchell averaged 6.2 yards per rush on 45 attempts this year

Prop Betting Advice

The most popular Prop Bets are Player Touchdowns and Rushing, Passing and Receiving Yards, but make sure you base your selections off the latest trends and stats to make the bet as effective as it can be.

Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with Same Game Parlay bets for a greater yield.

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
Arrow to top