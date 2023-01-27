Elijah Mitchell will hope to line-up against the Eagles on Sunday despite some ongoing injury concerns, but BetOnline have released prop bets for the 49ers running-back which you can find below.

BetOnline allow users to bet on a wide variety of player markets, and you can find Elijah Mitchell prop bets on their site right now – we have listed some of the main ones below:

Mitchell To Score 1st TD: +2100

Mitchell to Score a TD: +350

Total Yards On 1st Rushing Attempt – Over/Under 3.5: +125 / -165

BetOnline don’t limit users like some regulated brands, so high wagers are available, while every players in EVERY US STATE can bet on these odds.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats Kit

Elihaj Mitchell has a touchdown in the postseason already

Mitchell scored two touchdowns in the regular season

Mitchell averaged 6.2 yards per rush on 45 attempts this year

Free Bets for NFL Bettors on NFC Championship

Prop Betting Advice

The most popular Prop Bets are Player Touchdowns and Rushing, Passing and Receiving Yards, but make sure you base your selections off the latest trends and stats to make the bet as effective as it can be.

Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with Same Game Parlay bets for a greater yield.