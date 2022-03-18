Elche vs Valencia live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Elche will look to build on their recent win over Granada with a positive performance against Valencia this weekend.
Elche vs Valencia live stream
Elche vs Valencia Preview
The home side ended their losing streak with a win last time out and they will be reasonably confident heading into this contest.
Elche are currently 14th in the league table and they have a disappointing head to head record against Valencia. It remains to be seen whether they can make amends in front of their own fans on Saturday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the visitors are currently 9th in the league table and they are coming into this game on the back of two wins and a draw from the last three league matches. Furthermore, Valencia have won five of the last six meetings against Elche across all competitions and they will be the firm favourites to win here.
When does Elche vs Valencia kick-off?
The La Liga clash between Elche vs Valencia kicks off at 15:15 pm BST, on the 19th of March, at Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero.
Elche vs Valencia Team News
Elche team news
The home side will be without the suspended Javier Pastore.
Elche predicted line-up vs Valencia: Badia; Olaza, Roco, Gonzalez, Mojica; Milla, Mascarell, Gumbau, Fidel; Ponce, Boye
Valencia team news
Meanwhile, the visitors are without Jasper Cillessen, Toni Lato, Jose Gaya and Thierry Correia due to injuries.
Valencia predicted line-up vs Elche: Mamardashvili; Diakhaby, Paulista, Alderete; Foulquier, Soler, Guillamon, Vazquez; Guedes, Gomez, Gil
