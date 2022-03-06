Elche vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Barcelona will be looking to consolidate their place in the top four with a win over Elche in the Spanish league on Sunday.
Elche vs Barcelona live stream
Elche vs Barcelona Preview
The Spanish giants have shown considerable improvement in recent weeks and they are heading into this contest on the back of four wins and two draws from their last six matches.
Meanwhile, the home side have lost two of their last three league matches and they will be massive underdogs heading into this game.
Barcelona have managed to win their last six meetings against Elche across all competitions and they will be fairly confident of grinding out all three points here.
Furthermore, the Spanish giants have kept a clean sheet in their last five away matches against Elche and they are the overwhelming favourites this weekend.
When does Elche vs Barcelona kick-off?
The La Liga clash between Elche vs Barcelona kicks off at 15:15 pm BST, on the 6th of March, at the Estadio Manuel Valero.
Elche vs Barcelona Team News
Elche team news
The home side will be without the services of Palacios and Pedro Bigas because of injuries.
Elche predicted line-up vs Barcelona: Badia; Barragan, Roco, Bigas, Mojica; Morente, Mascarell, Guti, Fidel; Milla, Boye
Barcelona team news
Meanwhile, Barcelona are without Samuel Umtiti, Sergi Roberto Alex Baldi, Moussa Wague and Ansu Fati because of injuries.
Barcelona predicted line-up vs Elche: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Pique, Alba; F de Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Traore, Aubameyang, Torres
