Elche vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Barcelona will be looking to consolidate their place in the top four with a win over Elche in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Elche vs Barcelona live stream

Click here to join bet365

Sign up and deposit any amount into your bet365 account

Start watching the Elche vs Barcelona live stream at 15:15 GMT

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Top five football live streaming betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.

bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly Betfred – Great quality of streams BetUK – New site with great streaming options LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams

If you’re looking to follow the La Liga match between Elche vs Barcelona, then bet365 have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to bet365 and watch their Elche vs Barcelona live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Elche vs Barcelona Preview

The Spanish giants have shown considerable improvement in recent weeks and they are heading into this contest on the back of four wins and two draws from their last six matches. Meanwhile, the home side have lost two of their last three league matches and they will be massive underdogs heading into this game. Barcelona have managed to win their last six meetings against Elche across all competitions and they will be fairly confident of grinding out all three points here. Furthermore, the Spanish giants have kept a clean sheet in their last five away matches against Elche and they are the overwhelming favourites this weekend.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

When does Elche vs Barcelona kick-off?

The La Liga clash between Elche vs Barcelona kicks off at 15:15 pm BST, on the 6th of March, at the Estadio Manuel Valero.

Elche vs Barcelona Team News

Elche team news

The home side will be without the services of Palacios and Pedro Bigas because of injuries.

Elche predicted line-up vs Barcelona: Badia; Barragan, Roco, Bigas, Mojica; Morente, Mascarell, Guti, Fidel; Milla, Boye

Barcelona team news

Meanwhile, Barcelona are without Samuel Umtiti, Sergi Roberto Alex Baldi, Moussa Wague and Ansu Fati because of injuries.

Barcelona predicted line-up vs Elche: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Pique, Alba; F de Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Traore, Aubameyang, Torres