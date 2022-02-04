Elche vs Alavés betting offers: La Liga free bets

ELCHE play host to Alavés in this week’s La Liga fixtures, with both sides needing three points to ease relegation concerns.

If you’re looking for the best Elche vs Alavés free bets, you’ve come to the right place. Scroll down this page and you’ll find a selection of the best free bets offers around, all from well-known sportsbooks you can trust.

See where you can stream Elche vs Alavés.

How to claim Elche vs Alavés free bets

Claiming the La Liga free bets is a simple process which we have laid out below.

Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer

Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

bet365 Elche vs Alavés betting offer: Bet £10, get £50 in bet credits

Make your way to bet365 and you’ll find a stunning bonus waiting for you. To claim this bonus, just wager £10. Once this bet is settled, you’ll receive £50 in bet credits to use in the sportsbook.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Claim the £60 bet365 Elche vs Alavés betting offer

See our Elche vs Alavés predictions.

Betfred Elche vs Alavés betting offer: Bet £10 get £60 in bonuses

Betfred are offering one of the best Elche vs Alavés bonuses around, which you can claim by heading to the site and making a £10 bet. Once you’ve done this, you’ll receive £60 in bonuses, including £20 of free bets.

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Grab £60 in bonuses at Betfred today

Bet UK Elche vs Alavés free bets: Bet £10 get £30 in free bets

Bet UK are offering a great Elche vs Alavés free bet bonus. You need to head to the site using the link below and then place a £10 bet. After this, you’ll receive £30 in free bets, which can be used throughout the sportsbook.

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry.

LiveScore Bet Elche vs Alavés betting offer: Bet £10 get £20 in free bets

Head over to LiveScore Bet today using the link below and you’ll be able to claim a nice welcome bonus. You’ll just need to make a £10 bet, and you’ll then be given £20 in free bets to spend in the sportsbook.

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Claim your £20 LiveScore Bet Elche vs Alavés free bets

Bet Storm Elche vs Alavés free bets promotion: Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

If you make your way to Bet Storm today using our link, you’ll be able to claim a nice welcome bonus. Once you’ve signed up, just wager £10 and you’ll then receive a £10 bet to use throughout the sportsbook, including on Elche vs Alavés.

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Claim the Bet Storm Elche vs Alavés free bet