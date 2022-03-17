Eintracht Frankfurt vs Real Betis live stream: How to watch Europa League for free

On Thursday, Eintracht Frankfurt will host Real Betis in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie at the Deutsche Bank Park.
How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Real Betis live stream for free
- Sign up to bet365 by clicking here
- Create an account by filling in your details
- Make a deposit into your account and follow the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Real Betis live stream
Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March
Looking for a Eintracht Frankfurt vs Real Betis live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers
- Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
- Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
- Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
- QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
- Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Real Betis preview
After defeating VfL Bochum 2-1 in Bundesliga 1, Eintracht Frankfurt will be seeking for another victory.
Eintracht Frankfurt had 54 percent possession and 14 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the encounter. Daichi Kamada (52′) was Eintracht Frankfurt’s only goal scorer. VfL Bochum, on the other hand, had seven shots on goal, four of which were on target. VfL Bochum scored with Sebastian Polter (19′) and Erhan Maovi (46′ Own goal).
Eintracht Frankfurt has preserved a clean sheet on only a few occasions in recent years. In fact, Eintracht Frankfurt’s defense has been breached in six of their previous six games, allowing seven goals. However, that pattern might not continue in the next game.
Whereas Real Betis will enter the match fresh off a 1-0 La Liga victory against Athletic Bilbao in their previous match.
Real Betis had 51 percent possession and eight shots on goal, five of which were on target, in that match. Borja Iglesias (20′) was the only Real Betis player to score. Athletic Bilbao had 11 shots on goal, two of which were on target.
Real Betis, managed by Manuel Pellegrini, has scored five goals in their last six matches. During those encounters, they have been outscored by an average of eight goals.
Watch live sport with bet365
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Real Betis team news
Eintracht Frankfurt team news
With a thigh injury, Ragnar Ache is ruled out for the home team. Injuries have also sidelined Danny da Costa, Sebastian Rode, and Diant Ramaj. Jesper Lindstrom is a questionable starter after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday’s triumph over VfL Bochum.
Goncalo Paciencia is eligible to play again after serving a one-game suspension. Daichi Kamada is a player to keep an eye on after scoring against Bochum.
Eintracht Frankfurt predicted line-up
Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, Ndicka; Knauff, Sow, Jakic, Kostic; Kamara, Paciencia; Borre
Real Betis team news
Alex Moreno has been ruled out of the game, and Andres Guardado has been unable to recover from a muscular injury. Due to injury, Martin Montoya and Victor Camarasa have been left out of the team. Hector Bellerin and Paul Akouokou are also doubtful, while Cristian Tello is also injured.
Real Betis predicted lineup
Silva; Sabaly, Pezzella, Gonzalez, Miranda; Carvalho, Rodriguez; Canales, Fekir, Juanmi; Jose
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Real Betis free bets
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins