Eintracht Frankfurt vs Real Betis live stream: How to watch Europa League for free

On Thursday, Eintracht Frankfurt will host Real Betis in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie at the Deutsche Bank Park.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Real Betis preview

After defeating VfL Bochum 2-1 in Bundesliga 1, Eintracht Frankfurt will be seeking for another victory.

Eintracht Frankfurt had 54 percent possession and 14 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the encounter. Daichi Kamada (52′) was Eintracht Frankfurt’s only goal scorer. VfL Bochum, on the other hand, had seven shots on goal, four of which were on target. VfL Bochum scored with Sebastian Polter (19′) and Erhan Maovi (46′ Own goal).

Eintracht Frankfurt has preserved a clean sheet on only a few occasions in recent years. In fact, Eintracht Frankfurt’s defense has been breached in six of their previous six games, allowing seven goals. However, that pattern might not continue in the next game.

Whereas Real Betis will enter the match fresh off a 1-0 La Liga victory against Athletic Bilbao in their previous match.

Real Betis had 51 percent possession and eight shots on goal, five of which were on target, in that match. Borja Iglesias (20′) was the only Real Betis player to score. Athletic Bilbao had 11 shots on goal, two of which were on target.

Real Betis, managed by Manuel Pellegrini, has scored five goals in their last six matches. During those encounters, they have been outscored by an average of eight goals.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Real Betis team news

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

With a thigh injury, Ragnar Ache is ruled out for the home team. Injuries have also sidelined Danny da Costa, Sebastian Rode, and Diant Ramaj. Jesper Lindstrom is a questionable starter after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday’s triumph over VfL Bochum.

Goncalo Paciencia is eligible to play again after serving a one-game suspension. Daichi Kamada is a player to keep an eye on after scoring against Bochum.

Eintracht Frankfurt predicted line-up

Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, Ndicka; Knauff, Sow, Jakic, Kostic; Kamara, Paciencia; Borre

Real Betis team news

Alex Moreno has been ruled out of the game, and Andres Guardado has been unable to recover from a muscular injury. Due to injury, Martin Montoya and Victor Camarasa have been left out of the team. Hector Bellerin and Paul Akouokou are also doubtful, while Cristian Tello is also injured.

Real Betis predicted lineup

Silva; Sabaly, Pezzella, Gonzalez, Miranda; Carvalho, Rodriguez; Canales, Fekir, Juanmi; Jose

