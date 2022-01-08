Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund prediction: Bundesliga betting tips, odds and free bet

Eintracht Frankfurt will be hoping to extend their fine run of form at home when they take on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Match Info
Date: 8th January 2022
Kick-off: 17:30 pm BST, Deutsche Bank Park
Join 888sport and watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Borussia Dortmund @43/5 with 888sport.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Back our Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund prediction with 888sport
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 13/19.
Bet on over 2.5 goals at 13/19 with 888sport
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund from 888sport:
Match-winner:
Eintracht Frankfurt: 49/20
Draw: 11/4
Borussia Dortmund: 1/1
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 13/19
Under: 25/19
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Free Bet
888sport are offering new customers £45 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected Bundesliga matches throughout the rest of the competition.
How to claim the 888sport sign-up offer:
- Click here to go to the 888sport offer
- Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
- Deposit between £5-10 on the 888sport sportsbook and you will get five times that value in free bets
- Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your Bet Credits by selecting the option in your bet slip