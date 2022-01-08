Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund prediction: Bundesliga betting tips, odds and free bet

Eintracht Frankfurt will be hoping to extend their fine run of form at home when they take on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Match Info

Date: 8th January 2022

Kick-off: 17:30 pm BST, Deutsche Bank Park

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund cannot afford to keep dropping points if they want to stay in the title race and this is a must-win contest for them.

The defeat against Hertha Berlin will have hurt them considerably and it remains to be seen whether the visitors can bounce back with a win here.

Dortmund are undefeated in 10 of their last 11 matches against Eintracht Frankfurt in all competitions but they will have to be at their best to grind out an away win here.

Frankfurt have been formidable at home in the Bundesliga for a while now and they are undefeated in 26 of their last 27 home league matches.

Dortmund have drawn their last four away meetings against Eintracht Frankfurt and they will be hoping to pick up all three points this time around.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Both teams will be desperate for the three points and this is likely to be a close contest.

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 22 goals and Dortmund have scored at least twice in 26 of their last 31 Bundesliga matches.

A high scoring game could be on the cards here.

Eintracht Frankfurt have been difficult to beat at home for over a year now.

Dortmund have lost just once in their last 11 meetings against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund from 888sport:

Match-winner:

Eintracht Frankfurt: 49/20

Draw: 11/4

Borussia Dortmund: 1/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 13/19

Under: 25/19

