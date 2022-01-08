Borussia Dortmund will be hoping to close the gap with the league leaders with a win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday evening.
The defending champions are currently nine points clear at the summit and Dortmund will have to improve a lot in order to catch up.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund live stream
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Preview
When does Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off?
The Bundesliga clash between Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund kicks off at 17:30 pm BST, on the 8th of January, at the Deutsche Bank Park.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Team News
Eintracht Frankfurt team news
Danny da Costa, Jesper Lindström and Jens Grahl have all tested positive for COVID.
Aymen Barkok is away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Morocco. The likes of Jens Petter Hauge and Christopher Lenz are injured.
Eintracht Frankfurt predicted line-up vs Borussia Dortmund: Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, N’Dicka; Chandler, Jakic, Sow, Kostic; Borre, Kamada; Paciencia
Borussia Dortmund team news
Dan-Axel Zagadou and Marius Wolf have tested positive for COVID. Manuel Akanji, Gio Reyna, Mateu Morey, Youssoufa Moukoko and Marcel Schmelzer are injured.
Borussia Dortmund predicted line-up vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Hitz; Meunier, Hummels, Pongracic, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Can; Hazard, Brandt, Malen; Haaland
