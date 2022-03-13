Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bochum live stream: How to watch Bundesliga for free

Eintracht Frankfurt will hope to get their season back on track with a win over Bochum in the Bundesliga this Sunday.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bochum live stream

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bochum Preview

The home side ended their losing streak with an important win over Hertha Berlin last time out and they will be looking to build on that performance this weekend. Meanwhile, Bochum have lost just once in their last six league outings and the visitors will fancy their chances of grinding out an away win here. The visitors have a poor head to head record against Eintracht Frankfurt and they will feel that this is a great opportunity for them to make amends. Frankfurt are unbeaten in five of the last six meetings against Bochum. However, they are heading into this contest on the back of four consecutive home defeats in the league and the players will be expected to produce a strong reaction.

When does Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bochum kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bochum kicks off at 16:30 pm BST, on the 13th of March, at Deutsche Bank Park.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bochum Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

The home side will be without the services of Ragnar Ache and Diant Ramaj because of injuries.

Eintracht Frankfurt predicted line-up vs Bochum: Kevin Trapp; Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N’Dicka; Ansgar Knauff, Djibril Sow, Kristijan Jakic, Filip Kostic; Daichi Kamada, Jesper Lindstrom; Rafael Santos Borre

Bochum team news

Bochum will be without the suspended Cristian Gamboa.

Bochum predicted line-up vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Manuel Riemann; Herbert Bockhorn, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Erhan Masovic, Konstantinos Stafylidis; Elvis Rexhbecaj, Anthony Losilla, Eduard Lowen; Christopher Antwi-Adjei, Sebastian Polter, Gerrit Holtmann