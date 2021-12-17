Football Betting Tips — Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz 05 Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Watch and bet on Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz 05 live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 14:30 GMT on Saturday, December 18th. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.
Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz 05 preview
Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz 05 team news
Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup: Trapp; Hinteregger, Hasebe, N’Dicka; Costa, Rode, Sow, Kostic; Lindstrom, Kamada; Borre
Mainz 05 possible starting lineup: Zentner; Bell, Hack, Niakhate; Widmer, Barreiro, Stach, Lee, Martin; Burkardt, Ingvartsen
Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz 05 betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz 05 from bet365:
Match-winner:
Eintracht Frankfurt: 5/4
Draw: 5/2
Mainz 05: 2/1
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 6/7
Under: 24/23
Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz 05 prediction
Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt to win at 5/4 with Bet365.
