Football Betting Tips — Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz 05 Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

The home side are coming into this contest on the back of five wins in their last six league matches and they will be hoping to climb further up the table with a home win here.

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently 7th in the league table and they have been formidable at home. They are undefeated in 25 of their last 26 home matches in the Bundesliga and they will fancy their chances of picking up all three points here.

Meanwhile, the visitors are sixth in the league table and they are level on points with Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, they have been quite inconsistent in recent weeks and they have picked up just two wins out of the last six league matches. That said, Mainz are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Eintracht Frankfurt and the visitors will be looking to pull off an upset here.