Football Betting Tips — Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz 05 Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt will be hoping to continue their impressive run of form with a win over Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga this weekend.
 

Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz 05 preview

Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz 05 preview

The home side are coming into this contest on the back of five wins in their last six league matches and they will be hoping to climb further up the table with a home win here.
 
Eintracht Frankfurt are currently 7th in the league table and they have been formidable at home. They are undefeated in 25 of their last 26 home matches in the Bundesliga and they will fancy their chances of picking up all three points here.
 
Meanwhile, the visitors are sixth in the league table and they are level on points with Eintracht Frankfurt.
 
However, they have been quite inconsistent in recent weeks and they have picked up just two wins out of the last six league matches. That said, Mainz are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Eintracht Frankfurt and the visitors will be looking to pull off an upset here.

Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz 05 team news

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup: Trapp; Hinteregger, Hasebe, N’Dicka; Costa, Rode, Sow, Kostic; Lindstrom, Kamada; Borre

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup: Zentner; Bell, Hack, Niakhate; Widmer, Barreiro, Stach, Lee, Martin; Burkardt, Ingvartsen

Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz 05 betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz 05 from bet365:

Match-winner:

Eintracht Frankfurt: 5/4

Draw: 5/2

Mainz 05: 2/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 6/7

Under: 24/23

Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz 05 prediction

Both teams are capable of pulling off a win here and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.
 
Eintracht Frankfurt will be desperate to improve their head to head record against Mainz this weekend.
 
The home side are in outstanding form right now and they have been dominant in front of their own fans for quite some time. Mainz are struggling with consistency right now and the home side should be able to grind out all three points.
 
 

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt to win at 5/4 with Bet365.

