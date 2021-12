Football Betting Tips — Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayer Leverkusen Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

The home side are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive wins and they are unbeaten in five of their last six league matches.

Although Eintracht Frankfurt have not been at their best this season, they have an imperious home record and they will be looking to grind out all three points here.

Eintracht Frankfurt are undefeated in 24 of their last 25 home matches in the Bundesliga and they have managed to beat Bayer Leverkusen in their last three meetings at home.

That said, the visitors have won four of their last six meetings against Eintracht Frankfurt and they have scored 18 goals in the process.