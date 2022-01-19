Countries
Home News egypt vs sudan prediction afcon betting tips odds and free bet

Egypt vs Sudan prediction: AFCON betting tips, odds and free bet

egypt salah
Egypt will be looking to pick up a comfortable home win when they take on Sudan in the African Cup of Nations later today.
 

Match Info

Date: 19th January 2022

Kick-off: 19:00 pm BST, Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.

Egypt vs Sudan Prediction

The win over Guinea Bissau in their last outing will have given them some much-needed confidence and the home side will be looking to build on that and pick up all three points here. They will be hoping to qualify as the group winners in Group B and they cannot afford to drop points here.
 
Egypt have done well against Sudan in their recent meetings and they are unbeaten in four of their last five matchups against today’s opposition.
 
The visitors are yet to win in the African Cup of Nations this season and it remains to be seen whether they can grind out a positive result here.
 

Egypt vs Sudan prediction: Egypt 2-0 Sudan @ 49/10 with Livescore Bet

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Egypt vs Sudan Betting Tips

Egypt have picked up three wins and a draw in their last five meetings against Sudan. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.
 
The last five meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 19 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
 
Egyptian international Mohamed Salah has been in inspired form this season. Bet on the 29-year-old to score anytime.
 

Egypt vs Sudan betting tip: Get Egypt to win at 1/4

Egypt vs Sudan Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Egypt vs Sudan from Livescore Bet:

Match-winner:

Egypt: 1/4

Draw: 17/4

Sudan: 14/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 51/50

Under: 11/12

Egypt vs Sudan Free Bet

