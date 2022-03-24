Egypt vs Senegal live stream: How to watch World Cup Qualifiers for free

Egypt and Senegal will be desperate to book their place in the World Cup later this year and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top when the two sides face off on Friday evening.

Egypt vs Senegal live stream

Click here to join Virgin Bet

Sign up and deposit any amount into your Virgin Bet account

Start watching Egypt vs Senegal live stream at 19:30 GMT

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Top five football live streaming betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.

bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly Betfred – Great quality of streams BetUK – New site with great streaming options LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams

If you’re looking to follow the World Cup qualifier clash between Egypt vs Senegal, then Virgin Bet have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to Virgin Bet and watch their Egypt vs Senegal live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join Virgin Bet by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Egypt vs Senegal Preview

Egypt were recently beaten by Senegal in the finals of the African Cup of nations and they will be desperate to avenge that defeat here. The home side have picked up five wins from their last six outings and it remains to be seen whether they can step up and get the job done here. Meanwhile, Senegal are unbeaten in the last six outings and they have picked up four wins from the last six meetings against Egypt. The AFCON champions are undoubtedly the better team here and they will fancy their chances of getting past Egypt this week.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

When does Egypt vs Senegal kick-off?

The World Cup qualifier between Egypt vs Senegal kicks off at 19:30 pm BST, on the 25th of March, at Cairo International Stadium.

Egypt vs Senegal Team News

Egypt team news

Egypt have no notable injury concerns ahead of this crunch World Cup qualifier but Ahmed Hegazi has been left out of the squad.

Egypt predicted line-up vs Senegal: Mohamed El-Shennawy (GK); Mahmoud Hamdy El-Wensh, Mohamed Abdelmomen, Ayman Ashraf, Ahmed Fatouh; Hamdi Fathi, Amr El-Sulya, Mohamed Elneny; Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush, Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet

Senegal team news