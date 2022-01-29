Egypt vs Morocco prediction: AFCON 2022 betting tips, odds and free bet

On Sunday, Egypt and Morocco will play in the long-awaited Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final match.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 16:00 CET

Date: 30th January 2022

Egypt vs Morocco Prediction

Egypt had to rely on penalties to go to the quarterfinals, and they have yet to produce a single performance that they can be proud of. They have a strong defense, but that’s about all.

On the other hand, Morocco has gone four years without losing in competitive games, and they have only lost four times in friendlies during that time. In fact, they had won 26 of their previous 31 games, putting them on a 12-match winning streak.

Therefore, most football betting sites believe that Morocco will register a victory in Sunday’s match.

Egypt vs Morocco Prediction: Egypt 0-1 Morocco @ 31/20 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Egypt vs Morocco Betting Tips

Despite reaching the Quarters, Egypt has been completely disappointing so far. They’ve gotten this far mostly because of their defense. Their star players have yet to deliver, and the team’s ability to do so is questionable.

Meanwhile, the Moroccans have been on a tear and appear to be determined to win. They’ve been putting the ball in the back of the net on a regular basis, and they’ve been one of the greatest teams in the tournament in terms of form.

Furthermore, they have a good head-to-head record against this opponent. Last but not the least, Morocco is expected to put a stop to Mohammed Salah and his merry men on Sunday.

Egypt vs Morocco Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 13/5.

Egypt vs Morocco Betting Odds

Match Winner

Morocco @ 31/20 with bet365

Draw @ 9/5 with bet365

Egypt @ 12/5 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 13/5

Under 2.5 @ 10/29

