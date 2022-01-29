Egypt vs Morocco live stream: AFCON 2022 betting tips, odds and free bet

Egypt and Morocco will compete for a place in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations semifinals on Sunday at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.

Egypt vs Morocco Live Stream

Egypt vs Morocco Preview

Egypt is coming off a 0-0 draw against Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Egypt had 45 percent possession and 13 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Ivory Coast had 11 shots on goal, with seven of them hitting the target.

Whereas Morocco enters this encounter on the back of a 2-1 Africa Cup of Nations victory over Malawi in their last match.

Morocco has scored a total of 13 goals in their last six appearances. On each of those occasions, Morocco has also scored. During that time, their defenders have conceded three goals.

When does Egypt vs Morocco kick-off?

The Egypt vs Morocco will kick off at 16:00 CET on 30th January 2022 at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.

Egypt vs Morocco Team News

Egypt Team News

Mohamed El-Shennawy and Hamdi Fahti won’t play for Egypt.

Egypt possible starting lineup:

El-Shennawy; Kamal, Hegazi, Hamdi, Ashraf; Zizo, El-Sulya, Elneny; Mohamed, Marmoush, Salah

Morocco Team News

Morocco will be without the services of Ilias Chair.

Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bono; Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Masina; Amrabat, Amallah, Louza; Boufal, En-Nesyri, El Kaabi

