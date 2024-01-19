If you play blackjack on a regular basis, the chances are you would have heard of Edward O. Thorp – who went on to revolutionise card counting for the popular casino game.

Thorp boasts a varied and hugely successful career which has seen him earn millions, and his book Beat The Dealer has mathematically proven that the house advantage in blackjack could be overcome via card counting.

It’s fair to say that card counting enthusiasts will often rely on the book and Thorp’s methods, but who exactly is he and what is Thorp’s net worth?

Who Is Edward O. Thorp?

Other than being a blackjack enthusiast, Edward Oakley Thorp was an American mathematics professor, author and hedge fund manager.

Thorp was born in Chicago in 1932 but moved to southern California from a young age. Demonstrating a keen interest in science and physics, Thorp would often conduct his own experiments.

Throughout his teenage years, Thorp was able to nurture his passions and his brilliant natural abilities in science and physics and opted to take his undergraduate degree at UC Berkeley.

He would later go on to major in physics and obtained a PhD in Mathematics at UCLA. Thorp’s adulthood saw him go on to develop computer-aided research devices which helped him make his vast fortune across casinos and in the stock market.

Edward O. Thorp Blackjack

Edward O. Thorp is renowned for his career in mathematics, the stock market and as a writer. However, it’s how he conquered the casinos with his brilliant card counting techniques that he is most popular for.

Thorp spent a huge amount of time testing and applying his theories and would later team up with Claude Shannon to devise the first wearable computer, helping to provide an advantage in blackjack.

Professional gambler Manny Kimmel was somebody else Thorp worked alongside to help test his applied research theories. Unsurprisingly, it began to work and the duo generated a healthy return.

When Thorp published his book Beat The Dealer, it would go on to sell over 700,000 copies after a huge demand from gambling enthusiasts who were keen to learn about his theories and methods.

What Is Edward O. Thorp’s Net Worth?

Business and mathematics genius Edward O. Thorp is understood to have a net worth of $800m. The large majority of his vast fortune stems from his work in the stock market and blackjack/card counting.

Even to this day, Thorp is at the helm of one of the most profitable investment firms in the world – Edward O. Thorp & Associates.

The 91-year old’s legacy is almost incomparable after what he has achieved throughout his life, in particular revolutionising card counting.

Thorp also developed mathematical models which investors use to make better decisions when selecting trades or investing strategies.