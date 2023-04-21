Boxing

Eddie Hearn Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Prediction: Boxing Promoter Backing ‘Tank’ To Secure KO Victory

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
5 min read
Eddie Hearn Boxing 1
Eddie Hearn Boxing 1

World renowned boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn, has weighed-in with his prediction ahead of the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight. The Matchroom Boxing kingpin is predicting a knockout win for ‘Tank’ in this compelling catchweight contest on Saturday night.

Davis vs Garcia Prediction: Eddie Hearn Backing ‘Tank’ To Win By KO

When it comes to boxing, it’s fair to say that Eddie Hearn knows a thing or two. Having grown up in and around the sport, Hearn has always had an invested interest in the sweet science. Now, he is arguably the biggest promoter in the world and continually puts on some of the best fights in boxing both in the UK and now in the US.

Hearn has navigated the boxing career of the likes of Carl Froch and Tony Bellew in the past, as well as taking Anthony Joshua from his first professional fight all the way to become the unified heavyweight champion of the world and one of the biggest stars in the sport of boxing.

Not to mention the fact that the Englishman now promotes none other than Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Given the fact that Hearn is such a big name in boxing circles these days, his predictions are usually very popular with fans.

This weekend is no different. Ahead of Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia this Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, the Matchroom Boxing CEO has given is Davis vs Garcia prediction. For this huge 136-pound catchweight clash, Hearn is siding with ‘Tank’ to defeat ‘King Ry’ via stoppage.

With just hours until both men make their ring walks, US boxing fans can watch the Davis vs Garcia fight live on DAZN PPV and Showtime PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year and one that has captured the imagination of the entire boxing world. Undefeated vs undefeated. Superstar vs superstar. Somebody’s ‘0’ has got to go!

RELATED: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Info & Odds

With the fight almost upon us, Eddie Hearn has weighed-in with his prediction on how he sees the Davis vs Garcia fight playing out. He is backing Davis to win the fight, but by what method of victory does Hearn favor the Baltimore man to win by?

Well, in a recent interview with ESBR Boxing, the Matchroom Boxing kingpin revealed that he can picture Ryan Garcia getting knocked out by Gervonta Davis, and can’t see the fight ending in any other way:

“Gun to my head and I’m backing Gervonta Davis via stoppage.

“But I think if he [Davis] gives Garcia too much respect, it could be tricky for him. If Davis gets on the inside and closes the distance, I expect him to stop Garcia.

“Sometimes you have to picture things happening in a fight. Can you picture Ryan Garcia getting knocked out? Yes. Can you picture Tank getting knocked out? No.

“That’s why I pick Tank Davis to win in a great fight live on DAZN.”

RELATED: Gervonta Davis Net Worth & Career Earnings | Ryan Garcia Net Worth & Career Earnings

As of today for the main event, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is the -260 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of bettors will fancy the chances of Ryan ‘King Ry’ Garcia as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +200 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

What a fight we have on our hands from Vegas on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this catchweight super-fight.

Also check out the best boxing live streaming sites that will be airing the Davis vs Garcia fight this weekend.

ALSO SEE: Gervonta Davis Boxing Record | Ryan Garcia Boxing Record

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia
  • 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday April 22, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN
  • 🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200

