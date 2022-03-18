Eddie Hall vs Hafthor Bjornsson live stream: How to watch Boxing for free

Former world strongest man winners Eddie hall and Hafthor Bjornsson are set to face off in an exhibition boxing match, that has been dubbed as the “heaviest boxing match in history”.

Eddie Hall vs Hafthor Bjornsson live stream

Eddie Hall vs Hafthor Bjornsson Preview

The exhibition clash between the two heavyweight stars have been in the works for quite some time and it was scheduled to take place last year back in September. However, Eddie hall suffered an injury and he had to pull out of the contest. The two contestants had a combined weight of around 295 kg when they were weighed in on Friday. Eddie Hall has weighed in at around 142 kg and Bjornsson currently weighs around 152 kg. The special event is set to take place at the Dubai duty-free tennis stadium in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday the 19th of March and the fight will begin around 9:00 PM UK time. The two heavyweight stars were involved in an angry confrontation earlier in the week where they reportedly spat at each other and they are set to sort out their differences in the ring this weekend. Hall and Bjornsson had to be separated by their teams during the weigh-in and it is fair to assume that the two will carry similar aggression into the fight on Saturday night.

When does the Eddie Hall vs Hafthor Bjornsson boxing match start?

The boxing match clash between Eddie Hall vs Hafthor Bjornsson kicks off at 21:00 pm BST, on the 19th of March, at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium.