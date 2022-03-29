Ecuador vs Argentina live stream: How to watch World Cup Qualifiers for free

Ecuador will be hoping to pick up a home win over Argentina when the two sides meet in a World Cup qualifier this week.

Ecuador vs Argentina live stream

Ecuador vs Argentina Preview

The home side are currently 3rd in the CONMEBOL standings and they will be hoping to stay there by the end of the qualifiers. However, they are in disappointing form right now having failed to win four of the last six matches in the World Cup qualifiers. Ecuador are coming into this game on the back of a defeat against Paraguay and they will have to improve immensely in order to get a win here. Meanwhile, Argentina are in impressive form right now and they are second in the CONMEBOL standings. The visitors have picked up five wins from the last six qualifiers and they have managed to win five of the last six meetings against Ecuador as well.

When does Ecuador vs Argentina kick-off?

The World Cup qualifier between Ecuador vs Argentina kicks off at 00:30 pm BST, on the 30th of March, at La Bombonera.

Ecuador vs Argentina Team News

Argentina team news

Argentina will be without a number of their key players because of suspension. Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Giovani lo Celso, Emiliano Buendia are all suspended.

Paulo Dybala, Alejandro Gomez, Marcos Acuna and Lisandro Martinez are injured. Lautaro Martinez has tested positive for coronavirus.

Argentina predicted line-up vs Ecuador: Franco Armani; Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Rodriguez, Leandro Paredes; Lionel Messi, Angel Correa, Angel Di Maria

Ecuador team news