Ecuador and Brazil clash in the 15th round of FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualification on Thursday.

Match Info:

Date: Thursday, 27th January

Kick-Off: 21:00 GMT, Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado

Ecuador vs Brazil prediction

Following an impressive CONMEBOL qualification campaign, Ecuador are close to securing a spot in Qatar 2022, just behind Brazil and Argentina. In their next match up, they will come up against the Brazilians, who have already clinched qualification.

With Brazil already qualified, it will be interesting to see how they approach the game. Will they play at 100%, as they look to remain unbeaten throughout the campaign, or will they ease up slightly, giving Ecuador an easier match than they might have expected?

In historical terms, Brazil have been far stronger than their hosts, and the Brazilians will look to continue that trend. However, Ecuador punch well above their weight, and their players will be full of confidence after their impressive performances in qualifying so far.

Despite the Ecuadorians’ undoubted ability, they’ll still find it tough going against an excellent Brazilian side, which is why a Brazil win is most likely. Don’t expect a goal-fest, but we can see Brazil knocking a couple into the Ecuador net.

We’re going for a 2-0 victory for the Brazilians, as even a Brazilian side that’s not completely focused should be too strong for Ecuador.

Ecuador vs Brazil score prediction: Ecuador 0 Brazil 2 @ 9/1 with bet365

Ecuador vs Brazil betting tips

Brazil are currently favourites as expected at odds of 5/4, which is good value considering how dominant they have been during qualifying.

The Brazilians head into the match having only conceded four goals in their entire qualifying campaign. In that time, they have hit the back of the net on 27 occasions.

Ecuador have become a hard team to break down, having only conceded three goals in their last three qualifiers. However, they have also only managed to score three goals in those three games, so we expect them to struggle against this Brazil side.

This game will most likely play out with the away side dominating possession of the ball and the home side sitting back for as long as possible. They will be trying to gamble on playing counter-attacking football and will hope to catch the Brazilian defence sleeping.

With this information in mind, we’re expecting Brazil to win without Ecuador getting on the scoresheet.

Ecuador vs Brazil betting tip: Brazil to win and both teams to score – no @ 5/2 with bet365

