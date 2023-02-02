NFL

Early Super Bowl Player Prop Picks: Touchdown Scorers, Rushing Yards, Sacks and More

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
4 min read
Linkedin
Early Super Bowl Player Prop Picks
Early Super Bowl Player Prop Picks

Ahead of the biggest date on the football calendar in just over a week’s time, we are running you through the latest odds, lines and our very own early Super Bowl player prop picks.

Early Super Bowl Player Prop Picks

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will go head-to-head in Arizona on February 12th, and this match-up pits some of the NFL‘s most potent player against each other.

Kansas have put up the most passing yards and the most touchdowns this season, thanks in no small part to the mesmorising chemistry between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia’s magical run to the Super Bowl for the first time in five years has been underpinned by head coach Nick Sirianni’s ability to maximise the a very dynamic attack, both in the air with quarterback Jalen Hurts and on the ground with Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell.

Eagles Early Super Bowl Player Prop Picks

Passing

  • Jalen Hurts has registered the 10th most passing yards this season in the NFL.
  • The early over/under spread is set at 245.5.
  • He has surpassed this total in only five appearances this season.

– Jalen Hurts Under 245.5 Passing Yards @ -110

Rushing

  • Kenneth Gainwell has rushed for an average of 80 yards across the postseason, and 14 in the regular season.
  • Miles Sanders averaged 74 rushing yards per game this season, and 66 in the postseason.

– Kenneth Gainwell Over 17.5 Rushing Yards @ -105

– Miles Sanders Over 58.5 Rushing Yards @ -110

Receiving

  • DeVonta Smith has clocked in with an average of 70.24 receiving yards this year.
  • AJ Brown meanwhile leads Philly with 88 receiving yards per contest.

– DeVonta Smith Over 62.5 Receiving Yards @ -110

– AJ Brown Over 72.5 Receiving Yards @ -110

Defense

  • Haason Reddick has 19.5 sacks this season.
  • TJ Edwards has a combined total of 166 tackles across the regular and postseason.

– Haason Reddick to Record a Sack @ -110

– TJ Edwards Over 8.5 Tackles and Assists @ -110

Touchdowns

  • Jalen Hurts has thrown two touchdown passes in the postseason, and 24 overall.
  • He also had 13 rushing scores in the regular season.
  • Miles Sanders scored 11 rushing touchdowns in the regular season, and a further two in the postseason .

– Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 Passing TD’s @ -105

– Jalen Hurts Anytime TD Scorer @ +110

– Miles Sanders Anytime TD Scorer @ +240

Chiefs Early Super Bowl Picks

Passing

  • Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL in passing yards this term
  • His early over/under spread is set at 291.5
  • He has only gone under this total in seven games this year

– Patrick Mahomes Over 291.5 Passing Yards @ -115

Rushing

  • Isiah Pacheco has 60.5 rushing yards per game in the postseason
  • Jerick McKinnon has an average of 17.1 rushing yards per contest

– Jerick McKinnon Under 20.5 Rushing Yards @ -115

– Isiah Pacheco Over 49.5 Rushing Yards @ -110

Receiving

  • Travis Kelce has an average of 78.7 receiving yards this year, and 88 across both postseason games
  • Marquez Valdes-Scantling has received for an average of 61 yards in the postseason

– Travis Kelce Over 78.5 Receiving Yards @ -115

– Marquez Valdes-Scantling Over 29.5 Receiving Yards @ -110

Defense

  • Chris Jones is third for sacks this season with has 15.5
  • Nick Bolton has 194 combined tackles to his name

– Chris Jones to Record a Sack @ -120

– Nick Bolton Over 10.5 Tackles and Assists @ -120

Touchdowns

  • Mahomes has 45 passing TD’s this year
  • Travis Kelce has 3 receiving TD’s in the postseason

– Patrick Mahomes to Throw 3 Passing TD’s @ +185

– Travis Kelce Anytime TD Scorer @ +100

Bet on the Super Bowl With BetOnline

 

Content You May Like

Author image
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Early Super Bowl Player Prop Picks
NFL

LATEST Early Super Bowl Player Prop Picks: Touchdown Scorers, Rushing Yards, Sacks and More

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  2h
tom brady 2 1
NFL
Tom Brady Unretiring: What Are the Odds of the QB Returning to the NFL?
Author image David Evans  •  15h

With news that Tom Brady was retiring (again) on Wednesday, oddsmakers at BetOnline got to work on the likelihood of Brady unretiring again. Brady, who retired last season, before announcing…

jalen hurts 2
NFL
Jalen Hurts’ Quest to Break Steve McNair’s 20-Year-Old Rushing Record in the Super Bowl
Author image David Evans  •  19h

Jalen Hurts, the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, has his sights set on breaking the record for rushing yards by a quarterback in a Super Bowl. Currently, the record is…

Patrick Mahomes 110622 Getty FTR
NFL
Early Super Bowl Betting Picks | Mahomes To Win 2nd Lombardi
Author image Joe Lyons  •  20h
Jon Gruden
NFL
How Have The Four Previous Head Coaches Got On When Facing Former Team In Super Bowl?
Author image Kyle Curran  •  21h
Super Bowl 2023 date time bfcc772
NFL
Early Super Bowl Betting Odds | Eagles -1 favorites
Author image Joe Lyons  •  21h
Age Difference Super BOwl
NFL
What Is The Largest Head Coach Age Gap In Super Bowl History?
Author image Kyle Curran  •  21h
Arrow to top