Ahead of the biggest date on the football calendar in just over a week’s time, we are running you through the latest odds, lines and our very own early Super Bowl player prop picks.

Early Super Bowl Player Prop Picks

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will go head-to-head in Arizona on February 12th, and this match-up pits some of the NFL‘s most potent player against each other.

Kansas have put up the most passing yards and the most touchdowns this season, thanks in no small part to the mesmorising chemistry between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia’s magical run to the Super Bowl for the first time in five years has been underpinned by head coach Nick Sirianni’s ability to maximise the a very dynamic attack, both in the air with quarterback Jalen Hurts and on the ground with Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell.

Eagles Early Super Bowl Player Prop Picks

Passing

Jalen Hurts has registered the 10th most passing yards this season in the NFL.

The early over/under spread is set at 245.5.

He has surpassed this total in only five appearances this season.

– Jalen Hurts Under 245.5 Passing Yards @ -110

Rushing

Kenneth Gainwell has rushed for an average of 80 yards across the postseason, and 14 in the regular season.

Miles Sanders averaged 74 rushing yards per game this season, and 66 in the postseason.

– Kenneth Gainwell Over 17.5 Rushing Yards @ -105

– Miles Sanders Over 58.5 Rushing Yards @ -110

Receiving

DeVonta Smith has clocked in with an average of 70.24 receiving yards this year.

AJ Brown meanwhile leads Philly with 88 receiving yards per contest.

– DeVonta Smith Over 62.5 Receiving Yards @ -110

– AJ Brown Over 72.5 Receiving Yards @ -110

Defense

Haason Reddick has 19.5 sacks this season.

TJ Edwards has a combined total of 166 tackles across the regular and postseason.

– Haason Reddick to Record a Sack @ -110

– TJ Edwards Over 8.5 Tackles and Assists @ -110

Touchdowns

Jalen Hurts has thrown two touchdown passes in the postseason, and 24 overall.

He also had 13 rushing scores in the regular season.

Miles Sanders scored 11 rushing touchdowns in the regular season, and a further two in the postseason .

– Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 Passing TD’s @ -105

– Jalen Hurts Anytime TD Scorer @ +110

– Miles Sanders Anytime TD Scorer @ +240

Chiefs Early Super Bowl Picks

Passing

Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL in passing yards this term

His early over/under spread is set at 291.5

He has only gone under this total in seven games this year

– Patrick Mahomes Over 291.5 Passing Yards @ -115

Rushing

Isiah Pacheco has 60.5 rushing yards per game in the postseason

Jerick McKinnon has an average of 17.1 rushing yards per contest

– Jerick McKinnon Under 20.5 Rushing Yards @ -115

– Isiah Pacheco Over 49.5 Rushing Yards @ -110

Receiving

Travis Kelce has an average of 78.7 receiving yards this year, and 88 across both postseason games

Marquez Valdes-Scantling has received for an average of 61 yards in the postseason

– Travis Kelce Over 78.5 Receiving Yards @ -115

– Marquez Valdes-Scantling Over 29.5 Receiving Yards @ -110

Defense

Chris Jones is third for sacks this season with has 15.5

Nick Bolton has 194 combined tackles to his name

– Chris Jones to Record a Sack @ -120

– Nick Bolton Over 10.5 Tackles and Assists @ -120

Touchdowns

Mahomes has 45 passing TD’s this year

Travis Kelce has 3 receiving TD’s in the postseason

– Patrick Mahomes to Throw 3 Passing TD’s @ +185

– Travis Kelce Anytime TD Scorer @ +100