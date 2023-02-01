NFL

Early Super Bowl Betting Picks | Mahomes To Win 2nd Lombardi

Author image
Joe Lyons
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Patrick Mahomes 110622 Getty FTR
Patrick Mahomes 110622 Getty FTR

With just 11 days until Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, we have published our early betting picks for Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs.

Early Super Bowl Betting Picks

Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl @ +105

Kansas won a first post-merger Super Bowl in 2020, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Patrick Mahomes completed 26/42 passes for 286 yards and two passing TDs despite being picked twice and won Super Bowl MVP at age 25.

Many of the players on the current Chiefs roster know exactly what it takes and how to win and at this level, experience is what separates a lot of the field.

Despite entering the market as underdogs, Kansas’ path to Arizona was arguably much harder than Philadelphia’s – overcoming the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals.

According to NFL betting sites, the Eagles are one point favorites and were previously favoured by two points earlier this week as the market continues to shift.

The Eagles swept the New York Giants aside in the divisional round and won comfortably in the NFC Championship as the San Francisco 49ers injury problems meant the side had to play without a quarterback.

The last time the Eagles and Chiefs faced off, Patrick Mahomes threw five TD passes for 278 yards in a 42-30 victory despite a great game from Jalen Hurts: 32/48, 387 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT.

Both quarterbacks are dealing with respective injuries, as Hurts continues to play through a shoulder injury suffered earlier this season and Mahomes battles a high ankle sprain from the divisional round win.

We’re backing the Chiefs to take home another Super Bowl in 2023.

RELATED: Early Super Bowl Betting Odds | Eagles -1 Favorites

Patrick Mahomes to win Super Bowl MVP @ +135

Following Sunday’s last second win against Cincinnati, Mahomes has now guided three lead-changing drives in his playoff career that began with 1:00 or less on the clock and is the only player in NFL history with more than one.

In five years as a starter, Mahomes has hosted five AFC Championship games, will play in three Super Bowls with one win, one MVP award with another pending from this season and a Super Bowl MVP.

According to NFL betting sites, Mahomes is second-favorite to win Super Bowl MVP behind Jalen Hurts but leads the likes of Travis Kelce, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Patrick Mahomes 110622 Getty FTR
NFL

LATEST Early Super Bowl Betting Picks | Mahomes To Win 2nd Lombardi

Author image Joe Lyons  •  14min
Jon Gruden
NFL
How Have The Four Previous Head Coaches Got On When Facing Former Team In Super Bowl?
Author image Kyle Curran  •  56min

With Super Bowl LVII less than two weeks away, the excitement is building up, and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has received a lot of media attention as he…

Super Bowl 2023 date time bfcc772
NFL
Early Super Bowl Betting Odds | Eagles -1 favorites
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h

The early lines and odds for Super Bowl LVII have been released ahead of next Sunday’s clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona. Philadelphia Eagles open…

Age Difference Super BOwl
NFL
What Is The Largest Head Coach Age Gap In Super Bowl History?
Author image Kyle Curran  •  54min
coin toss
NFL
Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting – Bookies Say Public Picking Tails
Author image David Evans  •  16h
kelsey holmer 2
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles’ Hot Wives and Girlfriends Ready for Super Bowl LVII
Author image David Evans  •  17h
brittany mahomes 1
NFL
Brittany Mahomes Among The Hottest Wives and Girlfriends of the Kansas City Chiefs Headed to Super Bowl LVII
Author image David Evans  •  19h
Arrow to top