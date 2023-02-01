Early Super Bowl Betting Picks | Mahomes To Win 2nd Lombardi

With just 11 days until Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, we have published our early betting picks for Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs.

Early Super Bowl Betting Picks

Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl @ +105

Kansas won a first post-merger Super Bowl in 2020, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Patrick Mahomes completed 26/42 passes for 286 yards and two passing TDs despite being picked twice and won Super Bowl MVP at age 25.

Many of the players on the current Chiefs roster know exactly what it takes and how to win and at this level, experience is what separates a lot of the field.

Despite entering the market as underdogs, Kansas’ path to Arizona was arguably much harder than Philadelphia’s – overcoming the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals.

According to NFL betting sites, the Eagles are one point favorites and were previously favoured by two points earlier this week as the market continues to shift.

The Eagles swept the New York Giants aside in the divisional round and won comfortably in the NFC Championship as the San Francisco 49ers injury problems meant the side had to play without a quarterback.

The last time the Eagles and Chiefs faced off, Patrick Mahomes threw five TD passes for 278 yards in a 42-30 victory despite a great game from Jalen Hurts: 32/48, 387 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT.

Both quarterbacks are dealing with respective injuries, as Hurts continues to play through a shoulder injury suffered earlier this season and Mahomes battles a high ankle sprain from the divisional round win.

We’re backing the Chiefs to take home another Super Bowl in 2023.

Patrick Mahomes to win Super Bowl MVP @ +135

Following Sunday’s last second win against Cincinnati, Mahomes has now guided three lead-changing drives in his playoff career that began with 1:00 or less on the clock and is the only player in NFL history with more than one.

In five years as a starter, Mahomes has hosted five AFC Championship games, will play in three Super Bowls with one win, one MVP award with another pending from this season and a Super Bowl MVP.

According to NFL betting sites, Mahomes is second-favorite to win Super Bowl MVP behind Jalen Hurts but leads the likes of Travis Kelce, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.

