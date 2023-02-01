Early Super Bowl Betting Odds | Eagles -1 favorites

The early lines and odds for Super Bowl LVII have been released ahead of next Sunday’s clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona.

Philadelphia Eagles open early Super Bowl betting odds as favorites

The Philadelphia Eagles overcame the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers on their way to booking a date with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, 12 February at the Super Bowl.

Both of the number one seeds from the NFC and AFC conferences have won their respective championships and will now battle it out in next week’s showdown.

Kansas City beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals to earn a spot in the Super Bowl, widely regarded as a much tougher test than Philadelphia’s road to Arizona.

The two sides last met in October 2021, with the Chiefs coming away 42-30 winners at Lincoln Financial Field; Patrick Mahomes 24/30, 278 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT.

Early Super Bowl Betting Odds

Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles: -125 | Kansas City Chiefs +105

Philadelphia Eagles: -125 | Kansas City Chiefs +105 Point Spread: Eagles (-1) -110 | Chiefs (+1) -110

Eagles (-1) -110 | Chiefs (+1) -110 Total Points: Over 50.0 –110 | Under 50.0 -110

Early Super Bowl First Touchdown Scorer Odds

Miles Sanders (PHI Eagles) +650

Travis Kelce (KC Chiefs) +650

Jalen Hurts (PHI Eagles) +750

A.J. Brown (PHI Eagles) +850

Isiah Pacheco (KC Chiefs) +1000

Jerick McKinnon (KC Chiefs) +1000

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (KC Chiefs) +1000

DeVonta Smith (PHI Eagles) +1100

Juju Smith Schuster (KC Chiefs) +1600

Boston Scott (PHI Eagles) +2200

Patrick Mahomes (KC Chiefs) +2800

Early Super Bowl Passing Yards Odds

Patrick Mahomes over/under 286.5 passing yards (KC Chiefs) -110

Jalen Hurts over/under 245.5 passing yards (PHI Eagles) -110

Early Super Bowl Receiving Yards Odds

Travis Kelce over/under 78.5 receiving yards (KC Chiefs) -110

Jerick McKinnon over/under 22.5 receiving yards (KC Chiefs) -110

A.J. Brown over/under 70.5 receiving yards (PHI Eagles) -110

Kenneth Gainwell over/under 11.5 receiving yards (PHI Eagles) -110

Dallas Goedert over/under 44.5 receiving yards (PHI Eagles) -110

Miles Sanders over/under 4.5 receiving yards (PHI Eagles) -110

DeVonta Smith over/under 61.5 receiving yards (PHI Eagles) -110

Quez Watkins over/under 13.5 receiving yards (PHI Eagles) -110

Early Super Bowl Rushing Yards Odds

Jerick McKinnon over/under 20.5 rushing yards (KC Chiefs) -110

Isiah Pacheco over/under 49.5 rushing yards (KC Chiefs) -110

Kenneth Gainwell over/under 17.5 rushing yards (PHI Eagles) -110

Jalen Hurts over/under 49.5 rushing yards (PHI Eagles) -110

Miles Sanders over/under 56.5 rushing yards (PHI Eagles) -110

Boston Scott over/under 11.5 rushing yards (PHI Eagles) -110

Early Super Bowl MVP Odds

Jalen Hurts (PHI Eagles) +125

Patrick Mahomes (KC Chiefs) +135

Travis Kelce (KC Chiefs) +800

A.J. Brown (PHI Eagles) +1400

DeVonta Smith (PHI Eagles) +2500

Miles Sanders (PHI Eagles) +2800

Haason Reddick (PHI Eagles) +2800

Isiah Pacheco (KC Chiefs) +5000

