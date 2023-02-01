Early Super Bowl Betting Odds | Eagles -1 favorites

The early lines and odds for Super Bowl LVII have been released ahead of next Sunday’s clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona.
Philadelphia Eagles open early Super Bowl betting odds as favorites
The Philadelphia Eagles overcame the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers on their way to booking a date with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, 12 February at the Super Bowl.
Both of the number one seeds from the NFC and AFC conferences have won their respective championships and will now battle it out in next week’s showdown.
Kansas City beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals to earn a spot in the Super Bowl, widely regarded as a much tougher test than Philadelphia’s road to Arizona.
The two sides last met in October 2021, with the Chiefs coming away 42-30 winners at Lincoln Financial Field; Patrick Mahomes 24/30, 278 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT.
Early Super Bowl Betting Odds
- Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles: -125 | Kansas City Chiefs +105
- Point Spread: Eagles (-1) -110 | Chiefs (+1) -110
- Total Points: Over 50.0 –110 | Under 50.0 -110
Early Super Bowl First Touchdown Scorer Odds
- Miles Sanders (PHI Eagles) +650
- Travis Kelce (KC Chiefs) +650
- Jalen Hurts (PHI Eagles) +750
- A.J. Brown (PHI Eagles) +850
- Isiah Pacheco (KC Chiefs) +1000
- Jerick McKinnon (KC Chiefs) +1000
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire (KC Chiefs) +1000
- DeVonta Smith (PHI Eagles) +1100
- Juju Smith Schuster (KC Chiefs) +1600
- Boston Scott (PHI Eagles) +2200
- Patrick Mahomes (KC Chiefs) +2800
Early Super Bowl Passing Yards Odds
- Patrick Mahomes over/under 286.5 passing yards (KC Chiefs) -110
- Jalen Hurts over/under 245.5 passing yards (PHI Eagles) -110
Early Super Bowl Receiving Yards Odds
- Travis Kelce over/under 78.5 receiving yards (KC Chiefs) -110
- Jerick McKinnon over/under 22.5 receiving yards (KC Chiefs) -110
- A.J. Brown over/under 70.5 receiving yards (PHI Eagles) -110
- Kenneth Gainwell over/under 11.5 receiving yards (PHI Eagles) -110
- Dallas Goedert over/under 44.5 receiving yards (PHI Eagles) -110
- Miles Sanders over/under 4.5 receiving yards (PHI Eagles) -110
- DeVonta Smith over/under 61.5 receiving yards (PHI Eagles) -110
- Quez Watkins over/under 13.5 receiving yards (PHI Eagles) -110
Early Super Bowl Rushing Yards Odds
- Jerick McKinnon over/under 20.5 rushing yards (KC Chiefs) -110
- Isiah Pacheco over/under 49.5 rushing yards (KC Chiefs) -110
- Kenneth Gainwell over/under 17.5 rushing yards (PHI Eagles) -110
- Jalen Hurts over/under 49.5 rushing yards (PHI Eagles) -110
- Miles Sanders over/under 56.5 rushing yards (PHI Eagles) -110
- Boston Scott over/under 11.5 rushing yards (PHI Eagles) -110
Early Super Bowl MVP Odds
- Jalen Hurts (PHI Eagles) +125
- Patrick Mahomes (KC Chiefs) +135
- Travis Kelce (KC Chiefs) +800
- A.J. Brown (PHI Eagles) +1400
- DeVonta Smith (PHI Eagles) +2500
- Miles Sanders (PHI Eagles) +2800
- Haason Reddick (PHI Eagles) +2800
- Isiah Pacheco (KC Chiefs) +5000
