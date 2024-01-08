College Football

Early Odds For College Football National Championship 2024-25 Released, Georgia and Alabama Favored

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
College Football National Championship 2024-25 Odds
College Football National Championship 2024-25 Odds

Although a winner for 2023-24 is still to be decided in Monday night’s final in Houston, college football national championship 2024-24 odds have been released early, and reveal a handful of interesting conclusions from sportsbooks.

It is only fitting that two of this season’s three unbeaten teams – Michigan and Washington – go head-to-head on Monday night for the college football national championship.

Whoever manages to prevail in Houston will end 25-plus-year waits for national titles, and it is fair to say that the two best college football teams of the year have ended up booking their place in the final, albeit having followed contrasting paths to get there.

It would be premature to say the least to suggest even contemplating next season, but US sportsbooks have begun releasing college football national championship 2024-25 odds early to give fans and bettors a sneak-peek of what the future may hold.

College Football National Championship 2024-25 Odds

  • Georgia Bulldogs +480
  • Alabama Crimson Tide +550
  • Ohio State Buckeyes +600
  • Texas Longhorns +800
  • *Michigan Wolverines +1000
  • Oregon Ducks +1100
  • LSU +1400
  • Florida State Seminoles +1900
  • Notre Dame +2200
  • Clemson Tigers +2500
  • Texas A&M +2500
  • Ole Miss Rebels +2600
  • Penn State Nittany Lions +2600
  • South Carolina Gamecocks +3200
  • Oklahoma Sooners +3500

*2023-24 national championship finalists

One half of this season’s finalist duo Washington are nowhere to be seen in the first 15 early 2024-25 odds, with many observers quick to point out a slightly fortuitous run to the national championship.

That isn’t to say the Huskies won’t be right in the mix for another playoff run next season, but there is only so much capacity for perseverance in the face of adversity. Win they have this season, but not always convincingly – perhaps we shall be eating our words if they win as +4.5 underdogs on Monday night.

As is customary, 2022 champions Georgia lead the way and will be vying to snatch back their crown from whomever steals it this week. Their 60-point margin of victory in the 90th Orange Bowl against the Seminoles set a new record, and has lifted Bulldog spirits after conceding the the SEC Championship to Alabama.

They will undoubtedly be back, with that defeat snapping a 29-win streak that stretched across the previous three seasons.

Elsewhere, Alabama fell to 2023-24 finalists Michigan in the Rose Bowl after a disheartening overtime loss, but they are favored to return to high stakes playoff football alongside Ohio State, who ended the season with defeat in the Cotton Bowl.

As for Michigan, it will be interesting to cast a keen eye over the future of head coach Jim Harbaugh, who continues to be linked with a return to the NFL. With that eventuality moving closer and closer to fruition, coping next season without one of the leading coaches in college football may de-rail their season before it has even began.

Of course, much rests on the outcome of Monday’s final in Texas.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From College Football

Latest news

View all
College Football National Championship 2024-25 Odds
College Football

LATEST Early Odds For College Football National Championship 2024-25 Released, Georgia and Alabama Favored

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 08 2024
Dave Portnoy College Football National Championship Picks
College Football
Dave Portnoy College Football National Championship Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 08 2024

After banking a cool $1 million dollar wager following Michigan’s Rose Bowl win over Alabama, see Dave Portnoy’s college football national championship picks and predictions ahead of Monday night’s decider….

Michigan Players With the Highest NIL Valuation
College Football
Top 5 Michigan Players With the Highest NIL Valuation – Which Wolverine Earns the Most?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 06 2024

The Wolverines will be vying to win their first college football national championship title since 1997 against Washington. After a storming year that has seen them remain unbeaten, their stock…

Kalen DeBoer Salary
College Football
Kalen DeBoer Salary, Net Worth, Bonuses & Endorsements For Washington Coach
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 08 2024
Jim Harbaugh Salary
College Football
Jim Harbaugh Salary, Net Worth, Bonuses & Endorsements For Michigan Coach
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 08 2024
College Football
Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies Live Stream: How To Watch National Championship For Free
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 04 2024
1433663359.0
College Football
Michgan vs Washington Picks, Odds & Predictions For College Football National Championship
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 04 2024
Arrow to top