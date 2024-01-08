Although a winner for 2023-24 is still to be decided in Monday night’s final in Houston, college football national championship 2024-24 odds have been released early, and reveal a handful of interesting conclusions from sportsbooks.

It is only fitting that two of this season’s three unbeaten teams – Michigan and Washington – go head-to-head on Monday night for the college football national championship.

Whoever manages to prevail in Houston will end 25-plus-year waits for national titles, and it is fair to say that the two best college football teams of the year have ended up booking their place in the final, albeit having followed contrasting paths to get there.

It would be premature to say the least to suggest even contemplating next season, but US sportsbooks have begun releasing college football national championship 2024-25 odds early to give fans and bettors a sneak-peek of what the future may hold.

College Football National Championship 2024-25 Odds

Georgia Bulldogs +480

Alabama Crimson Tide +550

Ohio State Buckeyes +600

Texas Longhorns +800

*Michigan Wolverines +1000

Oregon Ducks +1100

LSU +1400

Florida State Seminoles +1900

Notre Dame +2200

Clemson Tigers +2500

Texas A&M +2500

Ole Miss Rebels +2600

Penn State Nittany Lions +2600

South Carolina Gamecocks +3200

Oklahoma Sooners +3500

*2023-24 national championship finalists

One half of this season’s finalist duo Washington are nowhere to be seen in the first 15 early 2024-25 odds, with many observers quick to point out a slightly fortuitous run to the national championship.

That isn’t to say the Huskies won’t be right in the mix for another playoff run next season, but there is only so much capacity for perseverance in the face of adversity. Win they have this season, but not always convincingly – perhaps we shall be eating our words if they win as +4.5 underdogs on Monday night.

As is customary, 2022 champions Georgia lead the way and will be vying to snatch back their crown from whomever steals it this week. Their 60-point margin of victory in the 90th Orange Bowl against the Seminoles set a new record, and has lifted Bulldog spirits after conceding the the SEC Championship to Alabama.

They will undoubtedly be back, with that defeat snapping a 29-win streak that stretched across the previous three seasons.

Elsewhere, Alabama fell to 2023-24 finalists Michigan in the Rose Bowl after a disheartening overtime loss, but they are favored to return to high stakes playoff football alongside Ohio State, who ended the season with defeat in the Cotton Bowl.

As for Michigan, it will be interesting to cast a keen eye over the future of head coach Jim Harbaugh, who continues to be linked with a return to the NFL. With that eventuality moving closer and closer to fruition, coping next season without one of the leading coaches in college football may de-rail their season before it has even began.

Of course, much rests on the outcome of Monday’s final in Texas.