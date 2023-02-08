Site News

Eagles Super-Fan Rob McElhenney Anticipating The Highest Scoring Super Bowl Since The Birds Won in 2018

Charlie Rhodes
‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ creator and city native Rob McElhenney is confident the Eagles can see out a first Super Bowl win since 2018 this weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The self-professed Philly super fan was in attendance alongside ‘It’s Always Sunny’ co-stars Danny DeVito and Kaitlin Olson the last time the Eagles claimed the Lombardi Trophy.

On that day five years ago, they managed to walk away as eight point winners despite enduring what McElhenney described as Tom Brady’s “greatest game in the history of his career,” where the now-retired quarterback set five Super Bowl records in one day.

Speaking to SC, his argument for his hometown winning this weekend was two fold; how does one stop the seemingly un-stoppable Jalen Hurts, and the quiet confidence he has in the Eagles defensive line when attempting to nullify Patrick Mahomes.

He said when prompted with his predictions: “I’m confident. I think we have too many weapons – I don’t know how you stop Jalen Hurts, or possibly play defence against this team.

“But also, in terms of [Patrick] Mahomes, who’s one of the most gifted players in the history of the NFL, luckily when you have a defensive line like we have, we can hope to contain him.”

He also went on to give his overall score predictions, saying: “I like to believe it is going to be a high score game, it’ll be nice and fun. You’ll recall not that long ago, the greatest of all time Tom Brady had the greatest game in the history of his career, and we still won.

“I’d like it to be a shootout, maybe 33-31 [to the Eagles].”

Should his prophecy come true, this would make it the highest scoring Super Bowl since the Eagles won in 2018, and also the second highest since 2003 when the Buccaneers and the Raiders shared a 69-point game.

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
