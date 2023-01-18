Eagles Star QB Jalen Hurts In Contention For Return Vs Giants

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said before practice on Tuesday that quarterback Jalen Hurts would fully participate in the team’s sessions this week, and that his shoulder is in much better shape.

Infact, his shoulder is well enough that the team didn’t even include him in their injury report, much to the joy of fans. This news puts Hurts firmly on track to play against the Giants this Saturday.

From @GMFB: #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has escaped the injury report for the first time in nearly a month, while we check in on the latest with Sean Payton. pic.twitter.com/GsJy2rTV2P — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2023

Hurts has been plagued by a shoulder injury picked up all the way back in Week 15, when the Eagles beat the Chicago Bears, and only returned prematurely in Week 18 against the Giants to help them clinch the No. 1 seed. However, Hurts was clearly playing at less than 100%.

With Hurts being removed from the injury report, it’s huge news for all involved with the franchise, and it’s a significant positive ahead of their opening playoff game this weekend against the Giants.

The @Giants and @Eagles will write the next chapter in their storied rivalry for a spot in the NFC Championship! Who you got? 📺: #NYGvsPHI — Saturday 8:15pm ET on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/fK7vaWiHIa pic.twitter.com/EKZqRry3l4 — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2023

New York have shown already what they’re capable of, after upsetting the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round, so Hurts may just be needed for the Eagles to have a chance of going through to the next round.

He’s been instrumental to the Eagles’ success this season, with 22 touchdowns, and over 3700 passing yards, completing 306 for 460 attempts.

