NFL

Eagles Star QB Jalen Hurts In Contention For Return Vs Giants

Author image
Kyle Curran
2 min read
Twitter
jalen hurts
jalen hurts
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said before practice on Tuesday that quarterback Jalen Hurts would fully participate in the team’s sessions this week, and that his shoulder is in much better shape.

Infact, his shoulder is well enough that the team didn’t even include him in their injury report, much to the joy of fans. This news puts Hurts firmly on track to play against the Giants this Saturday.

Hurts has been plagued by a shoulder injury picked up all the way back in Week 15, when the Eagles beat the Chicago Bears, and only returned prematurely in Week 18 against the Giants to help them clinch the No. 1 seed. However, Hurts was clearly playing at less than 100%.

With Hurts being removed from the injury report, it’s huge news for all involved with the franchise, and it’s a significant positive ahead of their opening playoff game this weekend against the Giants.

New York have shown already what they’re capable of, after upsetting the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round, so Hurts may just be needed for the Eagles to have a chance of going through to the next round.

He’s been instrumental to the Eagles’ success this season, with 22 touchdowns, and over 3700 passing yards, completing 306 for 460 attempts.

Content You May Like

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

Twitter
Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Giants Eagles
NFL

LATEST Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants Squad Value Comparison | Eagles Wages $30m More Than Giants

Author image Kyle Curran  •  3h
Leftwich
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Planning To Fire OC Byron Leftwich
Author image Owen Jones  •  22h

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to move on from offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after they were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys. Report: The #Bucs to fire…

Lombardi
NFL
Chargers Fire OC Joe Lombardi After Playoff Collapse Vs Jaguars
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 17 2023

The Los Angeles Chargers have fired their offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, just three days after the team’s huge collapse against Jacksonville in the Wild Card playoff round.  There’s no denying…

tom brady a0587059ffb644e1a29e1d64e23bbd46
NFL
BetOnline Release Tom Brady Retirement Odds After Bucs’ Early Playoff Exit
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 17 2023
cowboys playoff winning
NFL
Who Has The Best NFL Divisional Round Playoff Stats Out Of The Remaining Teams?
Author image Kyle Curran  •  3min
mark andrews sam hubbard
NFL
Ravens TE Mark Andrews Hits 20.72 MPH Chasing Sam Hubbard – How Does it Compare With Fastest NFL Players in 2022/23 Season?
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 17 2023
jim harbaugh2
NFL
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport Says Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh is Favorite to be Next Denver Broncos Head Coach
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 15 2023
Arrow to top