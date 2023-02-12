Super Bowl LVII is finally here and as the nation gears up for the biggest sporting event on the calendar, will it be the Eagles or the Chiefs lifting the famous Vince Lombardi Trophy today?

If it helps, the ESPN Super Bowl experts have had their say (all 71 of them) – with a massive 63.4% slice of the ‘two-way pie’ going to one team.

One Super Bowl Side Has 63% of the ESPN Experts Vote

Super Bowl To Be Decided By Just A Single Score

Jalen Hurts The Main ESPN MVP Pick

63% Of ESPN Super Bowl Experts Think The Eagles Will Be Flying High in Arizona Today

The ESPN Super Bowl experts are there to give their thoughts on the more complex tactics and predictions surrounding today’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles – however, the presenters, reporters, ex-players and channel personalities were also, of course, pinned down to asked the very simple question – “who will win Super Bowl 57?”

And of the 71 pundits on ESPN asked, despite the tight nature of the Super Bowl betting market, it was one team that got the bulk of the votes – step forward the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles/Chiefs split saw Philadelphia get 45 picks (63.4%), with the remaining 26 (26.6%) siding with Kansas.

Latest Super Bowl Money Line Odds with BetOnline

Philadelphia Eagles -103

Kansas City Chiefs -117

Jalen Hurts The ESPN MVP Pick

Eagles main man, Jalen Hurts also dominating the picks when the ESPN team, that include Jeff Darrington and Keyshawn Johnson, were asked about the MVP. The Philly quarterback mopped up 46.4% of the votes (see below the full list) and no surprises for seeing Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes next best with 28.1% of the vote.

The Experts Think We Could Be in For A Tight Super Bowl

So, as we know – the bulk of the ESPN experts pinned their hopes on the Eagles, but they still expect a tight game. When looking at their ‘final score’ picks a massive 87% feel that Super Bowl 57 will be decided on just a single score – one touchdown or a field goal.

Full List of ESPN Super Bowl 57 Picks, MVP and Final Score Predictions

Todd Archer: Kansas City Chiefs 37-34 Patrick Mahomes

Ben Baby: Kansas City Chiefs 30-21 Patrick Mahomes

Sarah Barshop: Kansas City Chiefs 27-21 Patrick Mahomes

DJ Bien-Aime: Philadelphia Eagles 30-23 Jalen Hurts

Matt Bowen: Philadelphia Eagles 31-24 Haason Reddick

Tedy Bruschi: Philadelphia Eagles 31-24 Jalen Hurts

Joe Buck: Philadelphia Eagles 24-20 Jalen Hurts

MichelleBeisner-Buck: Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 Patrick Mahomes

Rich Cimini: Philadelphia Eagles 27-23 Jalen Hurts

Mike Clay: Philadelphia Eagles 27-26 Jalen Hurts

Tristan H. Cockcroft: Philadelphia Eagles 37-31 Jalen Hurts

Linda Cohn: Kansas City Chiefs 31-27 Patrick Mahomes

Courtney Cronin: Philadelphia Eagles 30-28 Jalen Hurts

Jeff Darlington: Kansas City Chiefs 31-24 Patrick Mahomes

Turron Davenport: Philadelphia Eagles 30-24 Jalen Hurts

Rob Demovsky: Kansas City Chiefs 30-24 Travis Kelce

Michael DiRocco: Philadelphia Eagles 31-23 Jalen Hurts

Elle Duncan: Philadelphia Eagles 28-24 Jalen Hurts

Michael Eaves: Kansas City Chiefs 30-24 Travis Kelce

David Flemming: Philadelphia Eagles 31-22 Haason Reddick

Jeremy Fowler: Philadelphia Eagles 27-24 Miles Sanders

Alaina Getzenberg: Philadelphia Eagles 34-27 Jalen Hurts

Alden Gonzalez: Kansas City Chiefs 31-24 Patrick Mahomes

Dan Graziano: Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 Patrick Mahomes

Robert Griffin III: Philadelphia Eagles 31-27 Jalen Hurts

Paul Gutierrez: Philadelphia Eagles 26-24 Haason Reddick

Matt Hasselbeck: Kansas City Chiefs 26-25 Patrick Mahomes

Tim Hasselbeck: Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 Travis Kelce

Brady Henderson: Philadelphia Eagles 27-26 Miles Sanders

Jamison Hensley: Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 Travis Kelce

Stephen Holder: Kansas City Chiefs 26-23 Patrick Mahomes

John Keim: Kansas City Chiefs 23-20 Patrick Mahomes

Tim Keown: Philadelphia Eagles 24-14 Haason Reddick

Doug Kezirian: Philadelphia Eagles 27-17 Jalen Hurts

Mina Kimes: Kansas City Chiefs 28-27 Patrick Mahomes

Mel Kiper: Philadelphia Eagles 27-23 Jalen Hurts

Jenna Laine: Philadelphia Eagles 34-21 Jalen Hurts

Steve Levy: Philadelphia Eagles 31-24 Hasson Reddick

Marcel Louis-Jacques: Kansas City Chiefs 35-28 Patrick Mahomes

KimberleyA. Martin: Philadelphia Eagles 31-27 Jalen Hurts

Tim McManus: Philadelphia Eagles 31-24 Haason Reddick

Todd McShay: Philadelphia Eagles 31-24 Jalen Hurts

ElizabethMerrill: Philadelphia Eagles 31-30 Jalen Hurts

Matt Miller: Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 Patrick Mahomes

Phil Murphy: Kansas City Chiefs 30-22 Patrick Mahomes

Kevin Negandhi: Philadelphia Eagles 38-34 Jalen Hurts

David Newton: Kansas City Chiefs 32-29 Travis Kelce

Dan Orlovsky: Philadelphia Eagles 30-28 Jalen Hurts

Brooke Pryor: Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 Patrick Mahomes

Jordan Raanan: Philadelphia Eagles 31-26 Jalen Hurts

Jason Reid: Kansas City Chiefs 34-31 Patrick Mahomes

Jordan Reid: Philadelphia Eagles 27-24 Jalen Hurts

Mike Reiss Philadelphia Eagles 30-24 A.J. Brown

Louis Riddick: Kansas City Chiefs 30-24 Patrick Mahomes

Michael Rothstein: Kansas City Chiefs 31-23 Travis Kelce

Rex Ryan: Philadelphia Eagles 28-21 Jalen Hurts

Aaron Schatz: Kansas City Chiefs 28-26 Patrick Mahomes

Kevin Seifert: Philadelphia Eagles 31-30 Jalen Hurts

Michael Tannenbaum: Philadelphia Eagles 31-28 Haason Reddick

Adam Teicher: Philadelphia Eagles 27-20 A.J. Brown

KatherineTerrell: Philadelphia Eagles 28-21 Jalen Hurts

Lindsey Thiry: Kansas City Chiefs 28-24 Patrick Mahomes

Jake Trotter: Philadelphia Eagles 28-27 Jalen Hurts

Nick Wagoner: Philadelphia Eagles 26-23 Jalen Hurts

Seth Walder: Philadelphia Eagles 24-20 Jalen Hurts

Josh Weinfuss: Philadelphia Eagles 27-24 Jalen Hurts

Ed Werder: Philadelphia Eagles 34-27 Jalen Hurts

Seth Wickersham: Philadelphia Eagles 24-23 Haason Reddick

Damien Woody: Philadelphia Eagles 34-27 Jalen Hurts

Eric Woodyard: Philadelphia Eagles 27-23 Jalen Hurts

Field Yates: Philadelphia Eagles 28-24 Jalen Hurts

