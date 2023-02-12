Super Bowl LVII is finally here and as the nation gears up for the biggest sporting event on the calendar, will it be the Eagles or the Chiefs lifting the famous Vince Lombardi Trophy today?
If it helps, the ESPN Super Bowl experts have had their say (all 71 of them) – with a massive 63.4% slice of the ‘two-way pie’ going to one team.
- One Super Bowl Side Has 63% of the ESPN Experts Vote
- Super Bowl To Be Decided By Just A Single Score
- Jalen Hurts The Main ESPN MVP Pick
63% Of ESPN Super Bowl Experts Think The Eagles Will Be Flying High in Arizona Today
The ESPN Super Bowl experts are there to give their thoughts on the more complex tactics and predictions surrounding today’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles – however, the presenters, reporters, ex-players and channel personalities were also, of course, pinned down to asked the very simple question – “who will win Super Bowl 57?”
And of the 71 pundits on ESPN asked, despite the tight nature of the Super Bowl betting market, it was one team that got the bulk of the votes – step forward the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles/Chiefs split saw Philadelphia get 45 picks (63.4%), with the remaining 26 (26.6%) siding with Kansas.
1.
Jalen Hurts The ESPN MVP Pick
Eagles main man, Jalen Hurts also dominating the picks when the ESPN team, that include Jeff Darrington and Keyshawn Johnson, were asked about the MVP. The Philly quarterback mopped up 46.4% of the votes (see below the full list) and no surprises for seeing Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes next best with 28.1% of the vote.
The Experts Think We Could Be in For A Tight Super Bowl
So, as we know – the bulk of the ESPN experts pinned their hopes on the Eagles, but they still expect a tight game. When looking at their ‘final score’ picks a massive 87% feel that Super Bowl 57 will be decided on just a single score – one touchdown or a field goal.
Full List of ESPN Super Bowl 57 Picks, MVP and Final Score Predictions
- Todd Archer: Kansas City Chiefs 37-34 Patrick Mahomes
- Ben Baby: Kansas City Chiefs 30-21 Patrick Mahomes
- Sarah Barshop: Kansas City Chiefs 27-21 Patrick Mahomes
- DJ Bien-Aime: Philadelphia Eagles 30-23 Jalen Hurts
- Matt Bowen: Philadelphia Eagles 31-24 Haason Reddick
- Tedy Bruschi: Philadelphia Eagles 31-24 Jalen Hurts
- Joe Buck: Philadelphia Eagles 24-20 Jalen Hurts
- MichelleBeisner-Buck: Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 Patrick Mahomes
- Rich Cimini: Philadelphia Eagles 27-23 Jalen Hurts
- Mike Clay: Philadelphia Eagles 27-26 Jalen Hurts
- Tristan H. Cockcroft: Philadelphia Eagles 37-31 Jalen Hurts
- Linda Cohn: Kansas City Chiefs 31-27 Patrick Mahomes
- Courtney Cronin: Philadelphia Eagles 30-28 Jalen Hurts
- Jeff Darlington: Kansas City Chiefs 31-24 Patrick Mahomes
- Turron Davenport: Philadelphia Eagles 30-24 Jalen Hurts
- Rob Demovsky: Kansas City Chiefs 30-24 Travis Kelce
- Michael DiRocco: Philadelphia Eagles 31-23 Jalen Hurts
- Elle Duncan: Philadelphia Eagles 28-24 Jalen Hurts
- Michael Eaves: Kansas City Chiefs 30-24 Travis Kelce
- David Flemming: Philadelphia Eagles 31-22 Haason Reddick
- Jeremy Fowler: Philadelphia Eagles 27-24 Miles Sanders
- Alaina Getzenberg: Philadelphia Eagles 34-27 Jalen Hurts
- Alden Gonzalez: Kansas City Chiefs 31-24 Patrick Mahomes
- Dan Graziano: Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 Patrick Mahomes
- Robert Griffin III: Philadelphia Eagles 31-27 Jalen Hurts
- Paul Gutierrez: Philadelphia Eagles 26-24 Haason Reddick
- Matt Hasselbeck: Kansas City Chiefs 26-25 Patrick Mahomes
- Tim Hasselbeck: Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 Travis Kelce
- Brady Henderson: Philadelphia Eagles 27-26 Miles Sanders
- Jamison Hensley: Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 Travis Kelce
- Stephen Holder: Kansas City Chiefs 26-23 Patrick Mahomes
- John Keim: Kansas City Chiefs 23-20 Patrick Mahomes
- Tim Keown: Philadelphia Eagles 24-14 Haason Reddick
- Doug Kezirian: Philadelphia Eagles 27-17 Jalen Hurts
- Mina Kimes: Kansas City Chiefs 28-27 Patrick Mahomes
- Mel Kiper: Philadelphia Eagles 27-23 Jalen Hurts
- Jenna Laine: Philadelphia Eagles 34-21 Jalen Hurts
- Steve Levy: Philadelphia Eagles 31-24 Hasson Reddick
- Marcel Louis-Jacques: Kansas City Chiefs 35-28 Patrick Mahomes
- KimberleyA. Martin: Philadelphia Eagles 31-27 Jalen Hurts
- Tim McManus: Philadelphia Eagles 31-24 Haason Reddick
- Todd McShay: Philadelphia Eagles 31-24 Jalen Hurts
- ElizabethMerrill: Philadelphia Eagles 31-30 Jalen Hurts
- Matt Miller: Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 Patrick Mahomes
- Phil Murphy: Kansas City Chiefs 30-22 Patrick Mahomes
- Kevin Negandhi: Philadelphia Eagles 38-34 Jalen Hurts
- David Newton: Kansas City Chiefs 32-29 Travis Kelce
- Dan Orlovsky: Philadelphia Eagles 30-28 Jalen Hurts
- Brooke Pryor: Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 Patrick Mahomes
- Jordan Raanan: Philadelphia Eagles 31-26 Jalen Hurts
- Jason Reid: Kansas City Chiefs 34-31 Patrick Mahomes
- Jordan Reid: Philadelphia Eagles 27-24 Jalen Hurts
- Mike Reiss Philadelphia Eagles 30-24 A.J. Brown
- Louis Riddick: Kansas City Chiefs 30-24 Patrick Mahomes
- Michael Rothstein: Kansas City Chiefs 31-23 Travis Kelce
- Rex Ryan: Philadelphia Eagles 28-21 Jalen Hurts
- Aaron Schatz: Kansas City Chiefs 28-26 Patrick Mahomes
- Kevin Seifert: Philadelphia Eagles 31-30 Jalen Hurts
- Michael Tannenbaum: Philadelphia Eagles 31-28 Haason Reddick
- Adam Teicher: Philadelphia Eagles 27-20 A.J. Brown
- KatherineTerrell: Philadelphia Eagles 28-21 Jalen Hurts
- Lindsey Thiry: Kansas City Chiefs 28-24 Patrick Mahomes
- Jake Trotter: Philadelphia Eagles 28-27 Jalen Hurts
- Nick Wagoner: Philadelphia Eagles 26-23 Jalen Hurts
- Seth Walder: Philadelphia Eagles 24-20 Jalen Hurts
- Josh Weinfuss: Philadelphia Eagles 27-24 Jalen Hurts
- Ed Werder: Philadelphia Eagles 34-27 Jalen Hurts
- Seth Wickersham: Philadelphia Eagles 24-23 Haason Reddick
- Damien Woody: Philadelphia Eagles 34-27 Jalen Hurts
- Eric Woodyard: Philadelphia Eagles 27-23 Jalen Hurts
- Field Yates: Philadelphia Eagles 28-24 Jalen Hurts