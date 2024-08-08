NFL

Eagles’ Jalen Carter is seeing snaps at edge rusher with Philadelphia during training camp

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jalen Carter Eagles training camp pic
Jalen Carter Eagles training camp pic

Heading into the 2024 season, the Eagles have the sixth-lowest betting odds (+1500) to win the Super Bowl in 2025. That is the third-lowest odds of any NFC team. Only the 49ers and Lions are higher. Philadelphia had a down season in 2023, losing six of their last seven games. That included a 32-9 loss to the Buccaneers in the wildcard round. 

The Eagles have put that loss behind them and they’re excited for the squad they have in 2024. Two key players the team lost to retirement this offseason were center Jason Kelce and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. Luckily, the Eagles drafted a talented DT who can step up in year two and replace Cox as a starter. That would be 23-year-old Jalen Carter out of Georgia. According to reports, Carter has been seeing snaps at edge rusher for the Eagles during training camp. Carter could have an expanded role in his second season.

Jalen Carter is ready to be a versatile player for the Eagles in 2024

With the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Eagles drafted DT Jalen Carter out of Georgia. He’s a back-t0-back National Champion with the Bulldogs. As a rookie, Carter played in 16 of Philadelphia’s 17 games and made one start. Carter finished the season with (6.0) sacks, two forced fumbles, one defensive touchdown, and 33 combined tackles. He finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting behind Will Anderson Jr. from the Texans.

Ahead of his rookie campaign, Carter let everyone know he was aiming to win DROY in 2023. He fell short and has learned from his mistakes. Carter is keeping his personal goal private in 2024. A smarter move for the second-year pro who’s set to be a starter. His ultimate goal is to help the team win a Super Bowl. During training camp this summer, the Eagles have been experimenting with Carter. They’ve been letting the six-foot-three, 314-pound defensive tackle take some snap at edge rusher. Philadelphia would only use Carter on the edge to exploit specific matchups. More often than not he would be playing DT for the Eagles but they want him ready to lineup wider. We’ll see how much the team uses Carter as an edge rusher once the season begins.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Jalen Carter Eagles training camp pic
NFL

LATEST Eagles’ Jalen Carter is seeing snaps at edge rusher with Philadelphia during training camp

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 08 2024
Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux Giants pic
NFL
Giants’ Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux are building ‘cohesiveness’ during training camp
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 07 2024

This offseason, the Giants decided to trade with the Carolina Panthers for Pro Bowl pass rusher Brian Burns. The 26-year-old spent the first five seasons of his career with the…

Justin Simmons Broncos pic
NFL
The New Orleans Saints are hosting free agent safety Justin Simmons for a visit
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 07 2024

As training camp and the preseason are underway, teams are still trying to make upgrades anywhere they can. In 2023, the New Orleans Saints finished 9-8. That was second in…

Jayden Daniels Commanders pic
NFL
Jayden Daniels is QB1 on the Washington Commanders’ first depth chart of 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 06 2024
Sam Darnold Vikings pic
NFL
Sam Darnold is QB1 on the Minnesota Vikings’ first unofficial depth chart
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 06 2024
Brandon Aiyuk 49ers pic
NFL
The 49ers are willing to listen to trade offers for fifth-year WR Brandon Aiyuk
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 06 2024
Caleb Williams Bears pic
NFL
Rookie QB Caleb Williams will get his first taste of NFL action in the preseason this Saturday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 05 2024
Arrow to top