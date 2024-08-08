Eagles’ Jalen Carter is seeing snaps at edge rusher with Philadelphia during training camp

Heading into the 2024 season, the Eagles have the sixth-lowest betting odds (+1500) to win the Super Bowl in 2025. That is the third-lowest odds of any NFC team. Only the 49ers and Lions are higher. Philadelphia had a down season in 2023, losing six of their last seven games. That included a 32-9 loss to the Buccaneers in the wildcard round.

The Eagles have put that loss behind them and they’re excited for the squad they have in 2024. Two key players the team lost to retirement this offseason were center Jason Kelce and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. Luckily, the Eagles drafted a talented DT who can step up in year two and replace Cox as a starter. That would be 23-year-old Jalen Carter out of Georgia. According to reports, Carter has been seeing snaps at edge rusher for the Eagles during training camp. Carter could have an expanded role in his second season.

Jalen Carter is ready to be a versatile player for the Eagles in 2024

“I actually haven’t been on the edge that much, but I always tell them if you need me anywhere, we got a package for it when I’m on the edge.” Jalen Carter is getting looks on the edge this training camp, and he’s embracing it.#Eagleshttps://t.co/X59OLZnjmt — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) August 8, 2024

With the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Eagles drafted DT Jalen Carter out of Georgia. He’s a back-t0-back National Champion with the Bulldogs. As a rookie, Carter played in 16 of Philadelphia’s 17 games and made one start. Carter finished the season with (6.0) sacks, two forced fumbles, one defensive touchdown, and 33 combined tackles. He finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting behind Will Anderson Jr. from the Texans.

Ahead of his rookie campaign, Carter let everyone know he was aiming to win DROY in 2023. He fell short and has learned from his mistakes. Carter is keeping his personal goal private in 2024. A smarter move for the second-year pro who’s set to be a starter. His ultimate goal is to help the team win a Super Bowl. During training camp this summer, the Eagles have been experimenting with Carter. They’ve been letting the six-foot-three, 314-pound defensive tackle take some snap at edge rusher. Philadelphia would only use Carter on the edge to exploit specific matchups. More often than not he would be playing DT for the Eagles but they want him ready to lineup wider. We’ll see how much the team uses Carter as an edge rusher once the season begins.