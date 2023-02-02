NFL

Eagles Center Jason Kelce Reveals Wife Could Give Birth At Super Bowl

Kyle Curran
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has said that his wife Kylie could give birth at the Super Bowl next weekend, with her being 38 weeks pregnant. 

The Arizona showdown on February 12 will be the first time two brothers have gone head-to-head in the Super Bowl, with Eagles’ Jason Kelce taking on the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce.

Jason may have to make a dash into the stands if he hears word of his wife giving birth, although that is probably an unlikely outcome.

Him and his wife already have two daughters, and have a third on the way. The Eagles star revealed that Kylie will be bringing her OB-GYN as a guest at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium, just incase she goes into labor.

Jason’s Eagles emphatically beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, before Travis and the Chiefs won the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The meeting between the two brothers will be a quest for their second Super Bowl win, with both players already winning one. Older brother Jason won in 2018, and young brother Travis won it in 2020.

Kyle Curran
