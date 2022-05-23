Dutch Open Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The PGA Championship is now behind us as Justin Thomas triumphed at Southern Hills, but this week is the turn of the Dutch Open back on the DP World Tour, where some big names on the European golf circuit travel to Bernardus Golf Course. This is a highly recognised event on the European Tour with some brilliant prize money on the line too. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting tips and free bets for you!

After a superb week for us three weeks ago where we selected Max Homa at a price of 40/1 to win the Wells Fargo Championship, we are hoping for more of the same again this week, bidding to predict the winner of the 2022 Dutch Open!

Dutch Open Preview

After a compelling PGA Championship last week, this week is the turn of the Dutch Open back on the DP World Tour. Some of Europe’s best golfers are heading to Bernardus this week in a bid to win the first tournament on the DP World Tour roster after the second major of the year last week in the form of the PGA Championship, in what should be a exciting, eventful and entertaining week in The Netherlands.

Some notable names from Europe such as Bernd Wiesberger, Thomas Pieters, Victor Perez and Chris Wood feature this week in Cromvoirt, aiming to become the Dutch Open champion.

Last year, Kristoffer Broberg triumphed as he fended off some stiff competition from the likes of Justin Harding and Thomas Detry to finish on -23 par, two shots ahead of his nearest competitor. If you think Broberg has what it takes to defend his title and go back-to-back here in The Netherlands, you can back him at 125/1 with BoyleSports.

Taking a look at the course itself, Bernardus Golf Course is a masterpiece. It was originally designed in 2018 by American architect, Kyle Phillips. It is a par 72 and is over 6,500 yards in length, hosting the Dutch Open from 2020 onwards. The numerous bunkers are laid out beautifully and the tricky water hazards seamlessly blend in with the background of dunes, heath and gorse.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 2022 Dutch Open this week at Bernardus Golf Course.

Dutch Open betting tips

Dutch Open Tip 1: Bernd Wiesberger to win @ 20/1 with BoyleSports

Fresh off the back of a consistent PGA Championship showing last week at the tricky Southern Hills Country Club, here at SportsLens we have decided to pick Bernd Wiesberger as our tip for the Dutch Open this week.

The Austrian finished on +3 par, which was just eight shots behind the winner, Justin Thomas. Wiesberger came in a tie for 30th, which is a stellar showing considering the world number one didn’t make the cut and notable players such as Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm finished well behind him too.

Wiesberger on his day is one of the best players still on the DP World Tour. He has won eight times on the European Tur, finishing third in the Race To Dubai in 2019. Wiesberger is currently ranked 21 in the official World Golf Rankings, which shows how he can contend with any of the best players in the world when fully on song.

He will come to The Netherlands this week full of confidence and will be hoping to claim his 14th career win come Sunday afternoon. The course should suit the 36-year-old and we can see him being there or there abouts after 72 holes here at Bernardus Golf Course.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 20/1 with BoyleSports.

Dutch Open Tip 2: Ryan Fox to win and each-way @ 25/1 with BoyleSports

Our next tip for potential success at the Dutch Open is New Zealand golfing sensation, Ryan Fox.

Fox comes to Bernardus boasting seriously impressive form on the DP World Tour. He finished in a tie for second at the Soudal Open just a couple of weeks ago, finished eighth week before at the British Masters.

Fox has already won on the European Tour this season, finishing on -22 par at the Ras Al Khaimah Classic back in February, five shots ahead of his nearest competitor. Fox, like Wiesberger, was playing in the 104th PGA Championship last week at Southern Hills and was going really well before a poor final round display.

However, we don’t think that final round will haunt Fox and think he could bounce back in the best way possible this week in Cromvoirt. One of the most consistent players on the DP World Tour this season and one to keep an eye on this week for sure.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 25/1 with BoyleSports.

Other notable mentions

Although Wiesberger and Fox are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Matt Wallace @ 75/1, Darius Van Driel @ 200/1, Paul Waring @ 175/1, Marcus Kinhult @ 100/1 and Brandon Stone @ 150/1. All prices are with BoyleSports.

