UFC 291 is almost upon us as the BMF Title is on the line this weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. That’s right, the Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje rematch is finally here. UFC fans all around the world super excited for the bout, which headlines a stellar card from the Delta Center this weekend.

Read on and check out everything you need to know about the Poirier vs Gaethje rematch fight at UFC 291. This includes fight predictions, betting picks, a preview, fight time, venue, odd, full undercard and a UFC free bet.

On paper, this is a truly compelling fight and could be viewed as a relatively 50/50 fight, despite the best US betting apps slightly favoring ‘Diamond’. This is a truly sensational match-up between two of the best mixed martial artists at 155-pounds!

Can Justin Gaethje overturn the result and get one back on his bitter rival? Will Dustin Poirier beat ‘The Highlight’ for a second time and claim the BMF Title in the process? We’ll find out on Saturday…

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje – UFC 291 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 📊 Records: Dustin Poirier (29-7, 14 KO’s) | Justin Gaethje (24-4, 19 KO’s)

Dustin Poirier (29-7, 14 KO’s) | Justin Gaethje (24-4, 19 KO’s) 📅 Date: July 29, 2023

July 29, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC BMF Title

UFC BMF Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah 🎲 Fight Odds: Poirier -125 | Gaethje +110

Best UFC 291 Free Bets & Betting Offers

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Preview

A stellar main event for this UFC 291 card sees a rematch between two of the best lightweight fighters on the planet – that’s right ladies an gentlemen, it’s time for Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2. This fight is for the vacant UFC BMF Title, which was previously held by welterweight Jorge Masvidal.

This is a truly compelling 155-pound match-up as two of the best lightweight’s on the planet battle it out for the second time – five years on from their first bout.

In Dustin Poirier you have a mad who has won everything there is to win as an MMA fighter, bar becoming world champion. He has defeated the great Conor McGregor twice, as well as holding wins over the likes of Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, Anthony Pettis, Eddie Alvarez and Dan Hooker to name but a few.

On the opposite side of the octagon you have a man in Justin Gaethje who is widely regarded as one of the hardest fighters on the entire UFC roster. Not only is he incredible tough, but he has the skill and knockout power to go with that grit and toughness.

He has competed for the UFC Lightweight Title on two occasions, and has wins over the likes of Michael Chandler, Edson Barboza, Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone.

This fight really is a tricky one to call and that is made clear by the betting odds. The best US sportsbooks are ever so slightly favoring the Louisiana native, but there is certainly some value in the fight odds when selecting your UFC 291 bets.

Can Justin Gaethje right the wrongs from the first fight and get revenge on the ‘Diamond’? Will Dustin Poirier become the BMF Champion and defeat ‘The Highlight’ for the second time? Only time will tell!

It’s almost fight night. Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje goes down this Saturday night at UFC 291 from Salt Lake City, Utah – it is simply not to be missed!

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Prediction

Dustin Poirier comes into this UFC 291 main event as the relatively slim betting favorite with the majority of offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he won the first fight five years ago and has two wins over Conor McGregor is recent years.

The main event fight at UFC 291 between Poirier and Gaethje will be a compelling watch for as long as it lasts. Both of these fighters are clinical finishers at 155-pounds, with 33 combined knockouts on their records.

If Poirier is anywhere near his best here, he should win the fight, just like he did before. He is better in every department than the Arizona man, as well as having that championship level experience for several years now. His pedigree and attributes at the top level are proven, and not many people can stop him when he’s on song.

Although here at SportsLens we believe the fight could end via knockout or via decision, we are playing it safe for our first prediction and backing Poirier to just win this fight outright. The first fight resulted in a TKO victory for Poirier in the fourth round, and we are sticking with out guns and backing ‘The Diamond’ once again.

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Prediction: Dustin Poirier to Win @ -125 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Best Bet

Our ‘Best Bet’ for this UFC 291 main event showdown from the Delta Center this weekend is that Dustin Poirier will win this fight via KO/TKO. This is priced sensationally with BetOnline, who are offering a mouth-watering +200 for this outcome.

As we have previously alluded to, Poirier won the first against Gaethje five years ago via knockout in the fourth round of the bout. The fight was absolutely incredible, with fireworks from the very first bell right up until the referee halted the contest in the fourth round.

Since that fight, Dustin Poirier has won another three fights via KO/TKO over Conor McGregor twice and Eddie Alvarez respectively. We think he could do the same again this week in his rematch with Justin Gaethje. Yes, ‘The Highlight’ is a concussive puncher in his own right, but he lacks defense and head movement.

Gaethje is too easy to hit, hence why we can see ‘The Diamond’ getting to Gaethje at some stage during the fight and finishing it in spectacular fashion once again, just like he did first time around.

Here at SportsLens we can see Poirier getting to Gaethje during the championship rounds before ending it via knockout. We are supremely confident in a Dustin Poirier stoppage for this BMF title fight.

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Best Bet: Dustin Poirier to Win by KO/TKO @ +200 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Odds

Check out the chart below for the best Poirier vs Gaethje UFC 291 odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

Dustin Poirier to Win @ -125

Dustin Poirier to Win by KO/TKO @ +200

Justin Gaethje to Win @ +110

Justin Gaethje to Win by KO/TKO @ +260

Draw @ +6600

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

When Is UFC 291?

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Ring Walks expected: 10.30PM EST, Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA

UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje TV Channel & Live Stream

TV channel (US): If you are a ESPN+ subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling BMF Title clash live from the Delta Center on ESPN+ PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 pay-per-view price.

Live stream (US): ESPN+ subscribers can also catch the action online and via the ESPN+ app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel and have paid for the PPV.

Be sure to also check out the UFC live streaming sites that will be airing this fight on Saturday night.

Tale Of The Tape

Dustin Poirier — Record and Bio

Rank: #2 UFC Lightweight

Age: 34

Country: USA

Height: 5’9″ (175 cm)

Reach: 72” (183 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 29-7 (1 NC)

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 14

Fights Won by Submission: 8

Fights Won by Decision: 7

Justin Gaethje — Record and Bio

Rank: #4 UFC Lightweight

Age: 34

Country: USA

Height: 5’11″ (180 cm)

Reach: 69 1/2” (177 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 24-4

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 19

Fights Won by Submission: 1

Fights Won by Decision: 4

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday night at UFC 291. The undercard includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Lightweight 5 Jan Błachowicz vs Alex Pereira Light-Heavyweight 3 Stephen Thompson vs Michel Pereira Welterweight 3 Tony Ferguson vs Bobby Green Lightweight 3 Michael Chiesa vs Kevin Holland Welterweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+) Gabriel Bonfim vs Trevin Giles Welterweight 3 Derrick Lewis vs Marcos Rogerio De Lima Heavyweight 3 Roman Kopylov vs Claudio Ribeiro Middleweight 3 Jake Matthews vs Miquel Baeza Welterweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass) CJ Vergara vs Vinicius Salvador Flyweight 3 Matthew Semelsberger vs Uroš Medić Light-Heavyweight 3 Miranda Maverick vs Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 3

