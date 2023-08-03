Former two-time UFC Lightweight Title challenger, Dustin Poirier, has given his prediction ahead of the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight. The UFC fan favorite and man who twice beat Conor McGregor, is backing ‘The Problem Child’ to get the win against the former UFC superstar.

Paul vs Diaz Prediction: Dustin Poirier Siding With ‘Explosive’ Jake Paul

When it comes to fight sports, it’s fair to say that Dustin Poirier knows a thing or two. The MMA superstar is one of the most popular and entertaining fighters on the UFC roster, and only recent had a compelling rematch with Justin Gaethje at UFC 291.

Prior to his fight for the BMF Title at UFC 291, Dustin Poirier was questioned on the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight. Poirier and Diaz have a long history, with the pair rumored to fight on several occasions in the UFC, despite never actually meeting in the centre of the octagon.

Dustin Poirier has fought a who’s, who in the UFC. Not only has he defeated Conor McGregor twice, but he has also shared an octagon with the likes of Charles Oliveira, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje twice and Michael Chandler.

Despite being more of an expert on MMA, ‘The Diamond’ also knows his fair share when it comes to boxing. Given that he is a fighter himself and has stellar boxing ability, his tips and predictions for big fights are usually extremely popular with fans.

This weekend is no different. Ahead of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz this Saturday night from the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas, ‘The Diamond’ has weighed-in with his prediction. For this huge 185-pound super-fight, Poirier is siding with ‘The Problem Child’ to defeat his fellow UFC veteran.

With just days until both men make their ring walks, US boxing fans can watch the Paul vs Diaz fight live on DAZN PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year and one that has captured the imagination of both boxing fans and general Jake Paul fans.

With the fight almost upon us, Dustin Poirier has weighed-in with his prediction on how he sees the Paul vs Diaz fight playing out. He is backing the Ohio man to win the fight, highlighting a gulf between the pair with the youth, size and speed favoring ‘The Problem Child’.

In a recent interview with The MMA Hour, the former two-time UFC Lightweight Title challenger had this to say on the Paul vs Diaz bout and who he favors:

“Man, Jake is younger, bigger, faster — it’s not an easy fight,” Poirier said.

“Just because Nate’s a grizzled veteran with the right experience, and Jake’s a new guy who’s on YouTube — he’s got the money and the amenities to surround himself with the best people and dedicate himself to fighting, and he’s younger and more explosive.

“And I think Diaz’s boxing is good for MMA — it’s a completely different thing. It’s a completely different thing.”



As of today for the main event, Jake Paul is the -360 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy Nate Diaz as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +265 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career and claim victory on his pro boxing debut.

What a fight we have on our hands from the American Airlines Center on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz 📊 Records: Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut)

Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut) 📅 Date: Saturday August 5, 2023

Saturday August 5, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -360 | Diaz +265

