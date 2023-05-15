The Dustin Johnson odds to win the PGA Championship 2023 sees the 2-time Major winner at +2000 despite defecting to the LIV Golf Tour. However, Johnson is also yet to win the PGA, with a second his best finish to date.
18+, T&Cs Apply.
18+, T&Cs Apply.
18+, T&Cs Apply.
18+, T&Cs Apply.
18+, T&Cs Apply.
How To Bet On Dustin Johnson PGA Championship Odds
The DUSTIN JOHNSON odds to win the 2023 PGA Championship are at +2000 with the best US sportsbooks.
Here’s how to claim these Dustin Johnson PGA Championship odds and also get a free bet of up to $1,000.
- Join BetOnline
- Deposit up to a max of $2000
- Get 50% deposit bonus as a PGA Championship golf free bet
- Maximum free bet $1000
Dustin Johnson PGA Championship Odds
The former world number one Dustin Johnson has slipped down to 82nd place in the world rankings, but this is mainly to do with the two-time major winner now playing in the lucrative LIV Golf League.
He’s another player that will attract a lot of interest having joined the controversial LIV tour, so we’ll have to see what reception the 38 year-old gets back in the PGA Championship this week.
Johnson, from South Carolina, is a two-time major winner after taking the 2016 US Open and Masters 2020 in, while he’s also picked up silver medals in the Open (2011) and PGA Championship (2019 & 2020).
His recent showing at the Masters saw him finish tied 48th though so will need to improve on that if he’s to figure at Oak Hills Country Park this week.
Johnson was the winner of the LIV Golf’s season-long Individual Champion in 2022 and in his peak was ranked world number one for more than 130 weeks.
Back DUSTIN JOHNSON to win the 2023 PGA Championship at +2000 with BetOnline.
Note: Odds are subject to change.
RELATED: Dustin Johnson Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: ‘DJ’ Boasts Incredible $100 Million Net Worth
When is the PGA Championship 2023?
- ⛳️ Event: 105th PGA Championship
- 📅 Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22
- 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
- 🏆 2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)
- 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
- 🏟 Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA
- 🎲 PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100
RELATED: Brooks Koepka Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: Two-Time PGA Winner Is Back For More
PGA Championship Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.
- Jon Rahm + 800
- Scottie Scheffler + 800
- Rory McIlroy +1100
- Brooks Koepka +2000
- Xander Schauffele +2000
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Dustin Johnson +2000
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Jason Day + 2500
- Cameron Smith +2800
- Tony Finau +2800
- Collin Morikawa +3000
- Cameron Young +3000
- Viktor Hovland +3000
- Jordan Spieth +3000
- Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers
- Rory McIlroy: Northern Irish two-time PGA winner is third in the betting
- Jon Rahm: Big-hitting recent 2023 Masters winner one of the favorites
- Jordan Spieth: Can US star break his PGA major duck?
- Scottie Scheffler: Leading fancy for first PGA Championship win
- Justin Thomas: Two-time winner is back at his best major
- Cameron Smith: Controversial LIV golfer to ruffle some feathers
- Patrick Cantlay: Can world number 4 win his first major?
- Xander Schauffele: World number 5 looking for first major
- Collin Morikawa: 2020 PGA Championship winner returns
- Brooks Koepka: Back-to-back PGA winner in 2018 and 2019
- Dustin Johnson: Two-time Major winner looking for first PGA win
- Tony Finau: Fan favorite looking to win first major championship
- Jason Day: Former world number one won this in 2015
