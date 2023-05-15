The Dustin Johnson odds to win the PGA Championship 2023 sees the 2-time Major winner at +2000 despite defecting to the LIV Golf Tour. However, Johnson is also yet to win the PGA, with a second his best finish to date.



Best Places To Bet On Dustin Johnson



How To Bet On Dustin Johnson PGA Championship Odds

The DUSTIN JOHNSON odds to win the 2023 PGA Championship are at +2000 with the best US sportsbooks.



Dustin Johnson PGA Championship Odds

The former world number one Dustin Johnson has slipped down to 82nd place in the world rankings, but this is mainly to do with the two-time major winner now playing in the lucrative LIV Golf League.

He’s another player that will attract a lot of interest having joined the controversial LIV tour, so we’ll have to see what reception the 38 year-old gets back in the PGA Championship this week.

Johnson, from South Carolina, is a two-time major winner after taking the 2016 US Open and Masters 2020 in, while he’s also picked up silver medals in the Open (2011) and PGA Championship (2019 & 2020).

His recent showing at the Masters saw him finish tied 48th though so will need to improve on that if he’s to figure at Oak Hills Country Park this week.

Johnson was the winner of the LIV Golf’s season-long Individual Champion in 2022 and in his peak was ranked world number one for more than 130 weeks.

Back DUSTIN JOHNSON to win the 2023 PGA Championship at +2000 with BetOnline.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

When is the PGA Championship 2023?

⛳️ Event: 105th PGA Championship

105th PGA Championship 📅 Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22

Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)

Justin Thomas (-5) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA

Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA 🎲 PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100

PGA Championship Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Jon Rahm + 800

Scottie Scheffler + 800

Rory McIlroy +1100

Brooks Koepka +2000

Xander Schauffele +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Dustin Johnson +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Jason Day + 2500

Cameron Smith +2800

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Cameron Young +3000

Viktor Hovland +3000

Jordan Spieth +3000

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers

