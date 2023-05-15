Golf

Dustin Johnson Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: LIV Golf Tour Member Hoping For More Major Glory

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter
Sports Editor
4 min read
Dustin Johnson Golf
Dustin Johnson Golf

The Dustin Johnson odds to win the PGA Championship 2023 sees the 2-time Major winner at +2000 despite defecting to the LIV Golf Tour. However, Johnson is also yet to win the PGA, with a second his best finish to date.

Best Places To Bet On Dustin Johnson

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

How To Bet On Dustin Johnson PGA Championship Odds

The DUSTIN JOHNSON odds to win the 2023 PGA Championship are at +2000 with the best US sportsbooks.

Here’s how to claim these Dustin Johnson PGA Championship odds and also get a free bet of up to $1,000.

  • Join BetOnline
  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a PGA Championship golf free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000
Click to bet on Dustin Johnson at +2000

Dustin Johnson PGA Championship Odds

The former world number one Dustin Johnson has slipped down to 82nd place in the world rankings, but this is mainly to do with the two-time major winner now playing in the lucrative LIV Golf League.

He’s another player that will attract a lot of interest having joined the controversial LIV tour, so we’ll have to see what reception the 38 year-old gets back in the PGA Championship this week.

Johnson, from South Carolina, is a two-time major winner after taking the 2016 US Open and Masters 2020 in, while he’s also picked up silver medals in the Open (2011) and PGA Championship (2019 & 2020).

His recent showing at the Masters saw him finish tied 48th though so will need to improve on that if he’s to figure at Oak Hills Country Park this week.

Johnson was the winner of the LIV Golf’s season-long Individual Champion in 2022 and in his peak was ranked world number one for more than 130 weeks.

Back DUSTIN JOHNSON to win the 2023 PGA Championship at +2000 with BetOnline.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

RELATED: Dustin Johnson Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: ‘DJ’ Boasts Incredible $100 Million Net Worth

When is the PGA Championship 2023?

  • ⛳️  Event: 105th PGA Championship
  • 📅  Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
  • 🏟  Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA
  • 🎲  PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100

RELATED: Brooks Koepka Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: Two-Time PGA Winner Is Back For More

PGA Championship Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

  • Jon Rahm + 800
  • Scottie Scheffler + 800
  • Rory McIlroy +1100
  • Brooks Koepka +2000
  • Xander Schauffele +2000
  • Patrick Cantlay +2000
  • Dustin Johnson +2000
  • Justin Thomas +2200
  • Jason Day + 2500
  • Cameron Smith +2800
  • Tony Finau +2800
  • Collin Morikawa +3000
  • Cameron Young +3000
  • Viktor Hovland +3000
  • Jordan Spieth +3000
  • Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
golf money
Golf

LATEST BetOnline PGA Championship Betting Offer: $1000 In Golf Free Bets

Author image Andy Newton  •  5min
Jason Day Golf
Golf
Jason Day Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: Past Winner Is Back For More
Author image Andy Newton  •  22min

The Jason Day odds to win the PGA Championship 2023 sees the former world number one at +2500 odds to win his second major championship. Day is in great form…

Dustin Johnson Golf
Golf
Dustin Johnson Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: LIV Golf Tour Member Hoping For More Major Glory
Author image Andy Newton  •  22min

The Dustin Johnson odds to win the PGA Championship 2023 sees the 2-time Major winner at +2000 despite defecting to the LIV Golf Tour. However, Johnson is also yet to…

Brooks Koepka Golf
Golf
Brooks Koepka Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: Two-Time PGA Winner Is Back For More
Author image Andy Newton  •  23min
rocket mortgage classic - collin morikawa golf
Golf
Collin Morikawa Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: Two-Time Major Winner Eyes Second PGA Win
Author image Andy Newton  •  24min
Xander Schauffele Golf
Golf
Xander Schauffele Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: World Number 5 Looking For First Major Title
Author image Andy Newton  •  24min
Patrick Cantlay Golf
Golf
Patrick Cantlay Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: World Number 4 Eyes His First Major
Author image Andy Newton  •  24min
Arrow to top