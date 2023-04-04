The Dustin Johnson odds to win the Masters 2023 sees the 2020 winner a bigger price than in previous years after defecting to the LIV Golf Tour. But he’s a proven green jacket winner, so can he add another to his wardrobe this week?



Dustin Johnson Masters Odds

The former world number one Dustin Johnson has slipped down to 69th place in the world rankings, but this is mainly to do with the 2020 Masters winner now playing in the lucrative LIV Golf League.

He’s another player that will attract a lot of interest having joined the controversial LIV tour, so we’ll have to see what reception the 38 year-old gets back at Augusta.

Johnson, from South Carolina, is a two-time major winner after taking the 2016 US Open too, while he’s also picked up silver medals in the Open (2011) and PGA Championship (2019 & 2020).

However, Dustin Johnson’s finest hour came in the Masters in 2020, when he ripped up the tricky Augusta course to shoot an incredible -20. This is the lowest Masters score the winner has ever posted – beating the -18 Tiger Woods managed in his debut Masters win in 1997, and Jordan Spieth -18 in 2015.

Last year at the Masters, Johnson ended tied 12, while his overall record at Augusta since 2009 has seen him record six top 13 finishes from 12 appearances.

Johnson was the winner of the LIV Golf’s season-long Individual Champion in 2022 and in his peak was ranked world number one for more than 130 weeks.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

When Is The Masters 2023?



The 2023 Masters golf, which is the first of the four majors, gets going on Thursday April 6 and runs over four days – with the final round on Sunday April 9.

⛳️ Event: The Masters

The Masters 📅 Date: Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9

Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-10)

Scottie Scheffler (-10) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA

Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA 🎲 Odds: Scheffler +750 | McIlroy +750 | Rahm +1050

2023 Masters Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Masters odds that you can get by signing-up with the best US betting sites.

Rory McIlroy +750

Scottie Scheffler +750

Jon Rahm +1050

Jordan Spieth +1800

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Justin Thomas +2200

Cameron Smith +2500

Xander Schauffele +2800

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Jason Day +3000

Dustin Johnson +2800

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct 4th April 23)

2023 Masters Odds For The Main Golfers

