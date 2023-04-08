Golf

Dustin Johnson Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Former Winner Returns To Augusta

Andy Newton
Dustin Johnson Golf
Dustin Johnson Golf

The Dustin Johnson odds to win the Masters 2023 sees the 2020 winner a bigger price than in previous years after defecting to the LIV Golf Tour. But he’s a proven green jacket winner, so can he add another to his wardrobe this week?

How To Bet On Dustin Johnson Masters Odds

The DUSTIN JOHNSON odds to win the 2023 Masters are at +2800

Here’s how to claim these Dustin Johnson Masters odds and also get a free bet of up to $1,000.

  • Join BetOnline
  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a Masters golf free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000
Click to bet on Dustin Johnson at +2800

Dustin Johnson Masters Odds

The former world number one Dustin Johnson has slipped down to 69th place in the world rankings, but this is mainly to do with the 2020 Masters winner now playing in the lucrative LIV Golf League.

He’s another player that will attract a lot of interest having joined the controversial LIV tour, so we’ll have to see what reception the 38 year-old gets back at Augusta.

Johnson, from South Carolina, is a two-time major winner after taking the 2016 US Open too, while he’s also picked up silver medals in the Open (2011) and PGA Championship (2019 & 2020).

However, Dustin Johnson’s finest hour came in the Masters in 2020, when he ripped up the tricky Augusta course to shoot an incredible -20. This is the lowest Masters score the winner has ever posted – beating the -18 Tiger Woods managed in his debut Masters win in 1997, and Jordan Spieth -18 in 2015.

Last year at the Masters, Johnson ended tied 12, while his overall record at Augusta since 2009 has seen him record six top 13 finishes from 12 appearances.

Johnson was the winner of the LIV Golf’s season-long Individual Champion in 2022 and in his peak was ranked world number one for more than 130 weeks.

Back DUSTIN JOHNSON to win the 2023 Masters at +2800 with BetOnline.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

RELATED: Dustin Johnson Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: ‘DJ’ Boasts Incredible $100 Million Net Worth

When Is The Masters 2023?

The 2023 Masters golf, which is the first of the four majors, gets going on Thursday April 6 and runs over four days – with the final round on Sunday April 9.

  • ⛳️  Event: The Masters
  • 📅  Date: Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-10)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
  • 🏟  Venue: Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA
  • 🎲  Odds: Scheffler +750 | McIlroy +750 | Rahm +1050

RELATED: Tiger Woods Projected To Finish 25th At The 2023 Masters

2023 Masters Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Masters odds that you can get by signing-up with the best US betting sites.

  • Rory McIlroy +750
  • Scottie Scheffler +750
  • Jon Rahm +1050
  • Jordan Spieth +1800
  • Patrick Cantlay +1800
  • Justin Thomas +2200
  • Cameron Smith +2500
  • Xander Schauffele +2800
  • Tony Finau +2800
  • Collin Morikawa +3000
  • Jason Day +3000
  • Dustin Johnson +2800

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct 4th April 23)

2023 Masters Odds For The Main Golfers

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
