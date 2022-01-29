Dundee vs St Mirren prediction: Scottish Premiership betting tips, odds and free bet

St. Mirren will look to continue their good run when they visit Dundee on Saturday.

Match Info Date: 29th January 2022

Kick-off: 4:00 pm BST, Dens Park.

Dundee vs St Mirren Prediction

Dundee are enduring a difficult run of form at the moment. The Dee have lost six of their last seven league matches and are currently second last in the table with just 17 points. They played out a goalless draw in midweek against St Johnstone.

Meanwhile, St. Mirren went on to register back-to-back victories in the Scottish Premiership following their 2-0 defeat against Rangers last month. Jim Goodwin’s side outclassed Dundee United before edging past Aberdeen 1-0 in their previous league match.

Dundee vs St Mirren Prediction: Dundee 0-2 St Mirren @ 7/4 with Betfred.

Dundee vs St Mirren Betting Tips

Dundee have managed to claim only a single victory from their previous eight matches across all competitions, and that came against a League One team in the Scottish Cup.

On the other hand, St Mirren have been relatively better. The Buddies have registered three victories on the trot and have lost just once in their previous six matches.

Considering the form of the two sides, St Mirren should win over Dundee on Saturday.

Dundee vs St Mirren Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 13/10.

Dundee vs St Mirren Betting Odds

Match Winner

Dundee: 17/10 with betfred

Draw: 21/10 with betfred

St Mirren: 7/4 with betfred

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 13/10

Under 2.5: 4/6

