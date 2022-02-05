Dundee vs Ross County prediction: Scottish Premiership betting tips, odds and free bet

With a win in Saturday’s match, the hosts may move off the bottom of the table; in the meantime, the Staggies will try to make it three games in a row without losing.

Match Info:

Date: 5th February 2022

Kick-off: 20:00, Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

Bet £10 on Dundee vs Ross County and Get £60 In Bonuses

Dundee vs Ross County Prediction

While the Dee is fighting to stay out of the relegation zone, their home form suggests something else. The club has only lost once in its last four home games, accumulating seven points in the process.

With their opponents having lost six of their last ten games on the road and only scoring eight points, I’m betting on a home win in this matchup.

These two teams have let up the most and second-most goals in the league, respectively. Expect neither team to have a clean sheet when such defenders are pitted against each other.

Lastly, most football betting sites predict that Dundee will win the game easily.

Dundee vs Ross County Prediction: Dundee 2-1 Ross County @ 7/5 with Betfred.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet with Betfred’s new customer offer and back our prediction.

Dundee vs Ross County Betting Tips

Following a dreadful run of successive league losses, Dundee has picked up a few critical points in recent games. To continue in the Premiership, the club must maintain its current momentum.

Ross County hasn’t had a lot of success recently, and as a result, they’ve dropped a lot of points. As a result, they are likely to be relegated to the relegation round with nine games remaining in the first phase.

Dundee vs Ross County Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 21/20.

Bet on over 2.5 goals at 21/20 with Betfred.

Dundee vs Ross County Betting Odds

Match Winner

Dundee @ 7/5 with Betfred

Draw @ 12/5 with Betfred

Ross County @ 19/10 with Betfred

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 21/20

Under 2.5 @ 7/8

Betfred Dundee vs Ross County free bets

Betfred has an incredible offer for new customers where you can get £60 in bonuses when you bet just £10 on their vast sportsbook. That means you can bet £10 on the Dundee vs Ross County game to unlock the free bets, or bet £10 on another sport and use the free bets clash. Click below to claim.

Claim your Betfred’s Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses for Dundee vs Ross County

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.