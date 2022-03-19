Dundee vs Rangers live stream: How to watch Scottish Premiership for free

On Sunday, Dundee FC and Rangers will compete for three points in the Scottish Premiership matchday 31 match.

Dundee vs Rangers preview

Dundee is now bottom of the league, with nine points separating them and safety, implying that they must win all of their remaining games to stay alive.

They are, however, only one point below St Johnstone in the relegation playoffs, giving them a second chance to stay in the Premier League.

That was not the case on Tuesday, when Rangers lost 2-1 to Crvena Zvezda in the Europa Conference League, thanks to a 93rd-minute penalty.

However, the Ryan Kent goal proved to be crucial, as the Gers went on to win 4-2 overall, allowing the team to progress and keep their triple dreams alive.

Dundee vs Rangers team news

Dundee team news

Due to injury, Charlie Adam, Adam Legzdins, and Cillian Sheridan are all unavailable.

Dundee predicted line-up

Harrison Sharp (GK); Jordan Marshall, Ryan Sweeney, Zeno Rossi, Cameron Kerr; Niall McGinn, Jordan McGhee, Max Anderson, Paul McMullan; Luke McGowan, Declan McDaid

Rangers team news

Steven Davis and Ianis Hagi are undergoing treatment right now.

Rangers predicted lineup

Allan McGregor (GK); Calvin Bassey, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Glen Kamara, John Lundstram; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Scott Arfield

