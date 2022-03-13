Dundee vs Rangers live stream: How to watch Scottish Cup for free

On Sunday, Dundee and Rangers will face each other in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals. With a chance to play in the semi-finals for the team that advances, we can expect a fascinating match from both of them.

Dundee vs Rangers preview

After losing 0-1 to St Mirren in the Premiership last time out, Dundee will be hoping for a better result here.

Dundee had 44% possession and 7 shots on goal, one of which was on target, in the encounter. St Mirren had 12 shots on goal, three of which were successful. For St Mirren, the goal came from Connor Ronan (93′).

Mark McGhee’s Dundee has scored six goals in their past six games, giving them an average of one goal per game.

Rangers will enter the encounter fresh off a 3-0 Europa League victory against Red Star Belgrade in their previous match.

Rangers had 47% possession and 13 shots on goal, eight of them were on target, in that game. James Tavernier (11′), Alfredo Morelos (15′), and Leon Balogun (51′) scored for Rangers. Crvena Zvezda, on the other hand, had 15 shots on goal, four of them were on target.

The rangers have scored ten goals in their past six matches. In each of those games, the Rangers have also scored. They’ve had 5 goals deflected into their own net in that period.

Dundee vs Rangers team news

Dundee team news

Dundee has been dealing with a COVID-19 problem in-house recently, which has had a significant effect on the squad, and even club manager Mark McGhee tested positive last week, forcing him to watch the St Mirren game from home.

Dundee predicted line-up

Sharp; Kerr, Rossi, Sweeney, Marshall; McMullan, Anderson, McGhee, McGinn; McCowan; McDaid

Rangers team news

The Dark Blues were also without Lee Ashcroft for that encounter due to an injury sustained during the warm-up, which may mean Zeno Rossi keeps his spot on the team. Rangers have a lot of football to play right now, therefore Van Bronckhorst may take advantage of this opportunity to rest some of his important players.

Rangers predicted lineup

McLaughlin; Zukowski, Sands, Balogun, Barisic; Davis, Diallo; Wright, Ramsey, Sakala; Roofe

