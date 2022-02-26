Dundee vs Livingston prediction: Scottish Premiership betting tips, odds and free bet

On Saturday afternoon, Dundee will host Livingston in a Scottish Premiership match at Dens Park.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 20:00
Date: 26th February 2022, Kilmac Stadium
Dundee vs Livingston Prediction
Both of these outfits appear to be capable of avoiding defeat. Dundee has gone undefeated in three of their last five league games at home, while Livingston has gone undefeated in their last five league games on the road.
Based on the data above, we believe that both of these Premiership teams will end up canceling each other out in this match. As a result, most football betting sites predict that the match will end in a draw.
Dundee vs Livingston Prediction: Dundee 1-1 Livingston @ 2/1 with Parimatch.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Dundee vs Livingston Betting Tips
Dundee will be looking to bounce back after losing 3-2 to Celtic in the Premiership last time out. Mark McGhee’s Dundee have scored a total of 8 goals in their previous six games, giving them an average of 1.33 goals per match.
Livingston tied 1-1 with St Mirren in their most recent Premiership match.
The numbers speak for themselves: Livingston has been scored against in five of their previous six games, with opponents scoring a total of seven goals. Livingston’s defense has been far from ideal.
Dundee vs Livingston Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 8/5.
Dundee vs Livingston Betting Odds
Match Winner
Dundee @ 85/40 with Parimatch
Draw @ 2/1 with Parimatch
Livingston @ 11/8 with Parimatch
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 8/5
Under 2.5 @ 8/15
Dundee vs Livingston Free Bet
