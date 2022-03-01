Dundee vs Hibernian live stream: How to watch Scottish Premiership for free

The hosts Dundee will face Hibernian in a Premiership match at Kilmac Stadium on Wednesday. You can watch the live stream online for free by reading the guide below.

How to watch Dundee vs Hibernian live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the [INSERT TEAM NAMES] live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Dundee vs Hibernian live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent signup offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Dundee vs Hibernian preview

Dundee will be aiming for a better result after losing 0-4 to Livingston in their previous Premiership match.

Dundee had 54% possession and 9 shots on goal, one of which was on target, in the encounter. Livingston had 17 shots on goal against them, 6 of which were on target. Livingston’s goals came from Bruce Anderson (6′, 21′), Scott Pittman (18′), and Jack Fitzwater (65′).

Five of the last six meetings in which Dundee has been involved have witnessed three or more goals per game. During this session, opposing teams scored a total of ten goals, while Dundee scored eight. However, that pattern isn’t guaranteed to continue in the next game.

Hibernian drew 0-0 with Celtic in their most recent Premiership match. Hibernian had 39% possession and two shots on goal, but none of them were on target in that encounter. Celtic had 13 shots on goal, three of which were on target.

In recent Hibernian games, there has been a trend of at least one side keeping a clean sheet. It has happened five times in their last six games, according to their stats. In these matches, opposing teams have scored a total of four goals, while Hibernians have scored five. Get some amazing betting offers for Dundee vs Hibernian.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Dundee vs Hibernian team news

Dundee team news

Cillian Sheridan and Lee Ashcroft are injured for Dundee.

Dundee predicted line-up

Lawlor; Daley-Campbell, Rossi, McGhee, Sweeney, Kerr; Byrne, Mulligan, Anderson; Mullen, Rudden

Hibernian team news

Paul McGinn, Elias Hoff Melkersen, James Scott, Joe Newell, Kyle Magennis, and Harry Clarke won’t play for Hibernian.

Hibernian predicted lineup

Macey; Bushiri, Porteous, Doig; Cadden, Doyle-Hayes, Campbell, Stevenson; Wright, Jasper; Doidge

Dundee vs Hibernian free bets