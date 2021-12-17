Hearts will be struggling hard to win the match against Dundee on Saturday, 18th December 2021.

Match Info:

Kick-off: 20:00, Kilmac Stadium

Dundee vs Hearts Preview

Dundee lost the match against Hibernian by a 1-0 scoreline. However, Dundee managed to get one-shots on target, and 41% possession.

Moreover, Hearts suffered a 2-0 defeat against Rangers where they recorded 53% possession.

Last but not the least, Dundee and Hearts played the match against one another, but the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Dundee vs Hearts Team News

Dundee has reported injuries of Ryan Sweeney, Charlie Adam, Lee Ashcroft, Cillian Sheridan, and Shaun Byrne. Whereas Josh Ginnelly, Beni Baningime, and Jamie Brandon won’t play for Hearts in this match because of their injuries.

Dundee possible starting lineup:

Legzdins; Kerr, Fontaine, Panter, Marshall; McGhee, Anderson; McCowan, McGowan, McMullan; Mullen

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Gordon; Moore, Souttar, Halkett, Kingsley; Haring, Devlin; Mackay-Steven, McKay, Woodburn; Boyce

Dundee vs Hearts Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Dundee vs Hearts from Bet365:

Match Winner

Hearts: 17/20

Draw: 5/2

Dundee: 10/3

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 6/5

Under: 8/11

Dundee vs Hearts Prediction

Hearts is the favorite team for the upcoming SPL match. On the other hand, Dundee is fighting for their SPL survival because of their unsatisfactory performance in the past. Hence, most football betting sites predict that Hearts will win the match.

Prediction: Hearts to win at 17/20.

Bet on Hearts to win at 17/20 with bet365.

