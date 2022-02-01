Dundee vs Dundee United prediction: Scottish Premiership betting tips, odds and free bet

In a Premiership match on Tuesday, Dundee will face Dundee United away from home at Kilmac Stadium.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:45

Date: 2nd February 2022, Kilmac Stadium

Dundee vs Dundee United Prediction

Dundee will be inspired by their recent positive head-to-head record versus Dundee United at this location. They have won five of their past six home matches against Dundee FC.

They’ve been putting up a lot of goals as well. In those six home games, they have scored 10 goals while allowing seven. Their defense, on the other hand, isn’t particularly strong.

On the other hand, Dundee United hasn’t been pulling up any trees on the road recently. They have gone five games without a win on the road and will be in the lowest of spirits as a result of such a string of bad luck.

With their present record and recent history in this match-up against Dundee FC, we can’t back them going into this game. We can probably expect them to be on the scoreboard.

As a result, the football betting sites believe that the home team will beat Dundee United. We can’t pass up the opportunity to back both teams to score in this game.

Dundee vs Dundee United Prediction: Dundee 2-1 Dundee United @ 29/20 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Dundee vs Dundee United Betting Tips

From 22 games, Dundee FC has only 17 points. They only won four times, drew five times, and lost 13 times. They’ve scored 18 goals while allowing 39, demonstrating their awful performance.

Meanwhile, Dundee United has underperformed following a promising start to the season. They were relegated to the seventh after losing six games in a row.

They have recently won at home against Ross County. In that game, they scored two goals while allowing one. They also have some defensive flaws to solve.

Dundee vs Dundee United Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 13/10.

Dundee vs Dundee United Betting Odds

Match Winner

Dundee @ 29/20 with bet365

Draw @ 11/5 with bet365

Dundee United @ 19/10 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 13/10

Under 2.5 @ 7/10

